Lamborghini launches the new Urus S

Lamborghini has announced a new version of the Urus, called the Urus S. The new super SUV replaces the previous base model Urus, and now offers more power than before.

The new Urus S is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 666 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, which puts it at the same level as the high-performance Urus Performante variant.

The Urus S also gets a new startup engine sound, with a sharper note in the various drive modes.

As a result, the difference in the acceleration numbers between the two new SUVs is barely distinguishable, with the Performante getting from zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds, whereas the new Urus S takes slightly longer at 3.5 seconds.

On the outside, the Urus S has been refreshed with new front and rear bumpers, a new black skid plate, a lightweight carbon fibre vented hood, twin-pipe exhausts, and new wheel designs ranging from 21 to 23 inches in size.

Inside, the Urus S offers all-new colour and trim configurations, including two new bi-colour Sportivo and Sophisticated style trims.

Connectivity features include satellite navigation, Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica App, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a digital car key feature.

Lamborghini Singapore has yet to release the price and release date for the Urus S yet. It is said that there is a hybrid version in development, while an all-electric model is coming by 2030.

This article was first published in Carbuyer.