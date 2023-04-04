Lamborghini Revuelto makes world debut

Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto, which it says is the world's first V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car, known as the Revuelto (codename LB744).

The project, codenamed LB744, was in the works for a while, as Lamborghini deliberated how to connect tradition with an electrified future.

The Italian supercar maker has not gone completely electric though, as the Revuelto retains the brand's much-loved V12 engine. But this time, it is paired with a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system to allow the model to qualify as an electrified vehicle.

However, enthusiasts who have experienced the silence of an EV know that despite its superb acceleration capabilities, they are largely disappointing since they do not have the emotional soundtrack that an internal combustion engine (ICE) delivers.

PHOTO: Lamborghini

"The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri (Cor Tauri is the brightest star in the constellation Taurus and represents Lamborghini's direction towards an electrified future) electrification strategy," said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO.

"The Revuelto is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to Lamborghini's tradition: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mould, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions."

Built on the latest carbon fibre monofuselage chassis, the Revuelto is equipped with a 6.5-litre V12, three electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. With this powertrain, Lamborghini aims to deliver a thrilling driving experience that surpasses the Aventador.

Great significance has been given to the fact that the V12 is a naturally aspirated engine and the music it delivers will be a very rare soundtrack in the twilight of ICEs.

Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 is the beating heart of the new flagship model.

PHOTO: Lamborghini

By using what Lamborghini describes as the "rocker ring" design, the monofuselage is both stronger and lighter.

This is important because the incorporation of the hybrid drivetrain adds significant weight in order to deliver an astounding 1001hp (1015 CV) in total. The lightened V12 alone accounts for an impressive 813hp (825 CV) with the electric motors adding 187hp (190 CV) to the final tally.

There are 13 different drive modes available to deliver different responses for city, highway and track. All-wheel-drive is achieved by having the two front electric motors join forces with the one in the rear, which is integrated with the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Apart from boosting performance, the front motors help regenerate power during braking and deliver independent torque vectoring as well. The rear electric motor will deliver power to the rear wheels during full acceleration and during the full-EV mode available in the Citta (City) driving mode.

PHOTO: Lamborghini

The angular styling of the Revuelto displays the proportions of the Diablo, along with the muscularity and inclined front of the Murcielago. The Y-shape and the hexagonal theme are evident both on the exterior and interior.

Active aerodynamics that lower drag for top speed and increases downforce for track driving or fast road use are standard. It delivers up to 33 per cent more downforce in front and 74 per cent more in the rear compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

The Revuelto has a dry weight of 1772kg. Lamborghini says it zips from zero to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds, does 0-200km/h in just under seven seconds, and has a top speed of 350 km/h.

PHOTO: Lamborghini

Deliveries of the car will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 in Europe.

ALSO READ: Car review: Cupra Leon hatchback is powerful, practical with a low price tag

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.