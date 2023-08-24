Lamborghini showcases all-electric concept Lanzador at The Quail 2023

With the launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid electric supercar, an all-electric Lamborghini was always on the cards, and now we have the Lanzador, in concept form at least. The Italian supercar maker's first go at an all-electric car, the Lanzandor concept features all-wheel-drive, high ground-clearance, and is positioned as a GT with 2+2 seats.

It features an electric motor on each axle enabling permanent all-electric drive, and Lamborghini claims that the peak power is over one megawatt. Do the conversions and you'll find that this means the car has a whopping 1341 horsepower.

Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's chief technical officer, was quoted as saying, "For us, electrification does not mean a restriction, but an intelligent opportunity to develop more performance and drivability."

Lamborghini claims its new generation high-performance battery will ensure more than adequate range, helped, like every other EV now in production, by aerodynamics that are tuned for maximum wind-cheating efficiency. Its ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system, seen on the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ, have been further tuned with new active aero devices for optimal efficiency in both urban and high speed driving situations.

Echoing some of the lines from the Lamborghini Urus and with more than a passing similarity to the Audi Activesphere concept car, of which we suspect was the base that the Lazandor was designed upon, Lamborghini claims to have created an 'unexpectedly-roomy interior' from design freedom in an all-electric vehicle.

The interior of the Lanzador features use of sustainable materials like 3D-printed recycled fibres for the sport seats and regenerated carbon for the centre console door panels.

Taking inspiration from the already in-production Huracán Sterrato, the sharp, clean lines throughout its dynamic body are unmistakably Lamborghini, even if it very likely was built upon the framework of the Audi Activesphere concept as both brands are owned by the Volkswagen Group.

With its decarbonisation roadmap, the "Direzione Cor Tauri" in place, Lamborghini has stated that it plans to electrify its entire product range by the end of 2024. This doesn't mean that all Lamborghinis will be EVs by then, but rather, they will all have some hybrid drivetrain variants. There's a timeline on the production version of the Lazandor however, and that's in 2028.

With the Lotus Eletre (spelled 'Eletre' but pronounced 'electra') arriving, the Lamborghini Lazandor concept is the Italian brand's shot across the bow of the other car makers in showing that it does have something on the cards and is ready to stay ahead of the game as well.

ALSO READ: Peugeot 408 1.2 Fastback GT is a practical drive with interesting quirks

This article was first published in CarBuyer.