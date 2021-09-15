Lamborghini Singapore presents the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae

Lamborghini Singapore has pulled the covers off the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae - a celebration of the iconic V12 super sports car in a final production model.

This car harnesses the performance of the SVJ and intensifies the sophistication of the Aventador S.

The local arrival of the Aventador Ultimae marks the car's debut in the Southeast Asia region, with Singapore as its first stop.

The supercar here has a 6.5-litre 12-cylinder powerplant that will send 780CV (hence the moniker), which is approximately 769bhp and 720Nm of twisting force to all four wheels, allowing the car to clock the century sprint in a mind-boggling 2.8 seconds and to hit a top speed of 355km/h.

Transmission is via the super carmaker's lightweight Independent Shifting Rod seven-speed shifting system, which will provide robotised gearshifts in up to 50ms.

This has a lot to do with its lightweight construction.

With the car's extremely rigid and lightweight carbon fibre monocoque, and extensive use of carbon fibre throughout the body, the Aventador Ultimae has an impressive weight of just over 1.5 tonnes.

Design-wise, the car Aventador Ultimae has a new palette of options for exterior and interior for owners of 350 coupes and 250 roadsters numbered editions, representing a dynamic, yet elegant representation of the last Aventador.

Offered as standard are 18 colours, with a vast range of options and more than 300 colours available on tap via Lamborghini Ad Personam - a customisation programme available for the Huracan and Aventador.

On the inside, the elegant yet sporty two-tone coloured layout is echoed.

The Ultimae's comfort seat is taken from the Aventador S, with the "Ultimae" name embroided into the seat bolster, while the A-pillar driver dashboard area carries the 001 of 350/250 reference to the limited edition.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.