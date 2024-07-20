Lamborghini Urus S review: More powerful and quicker than before while being surprisingly docile

Six years ago, Lamborghini shocked enthusiasts around the world when it unleashed the Urus, its first modern SUV and 'spiritual successor' to the LM002, which is fondly referred to as the 'Rambo Lambo'.

There's nothing rough or 'commando' about the Urus, though. Despite marrying fiery on-road performance with off-roading abilities, the Urus is luxuriously appointed and refined. It is clearly aimed at wealthy suburbanites who want a car that's versatile enough for their families.

Six years on, the Urus is now known as the Urus S. This 'entry-level' model (if it can even be called that), has sharper looks, more technology, and of course, even greater speed.

Changes under the bonnet

The Urus S is still powered by a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, but the unit now produces 657bhp, or 7bhp more than before. The torque figure of 850Nm remains unchanged, though.

Lamborghini says the Urus S now finishes the century sprint in 3.5 seconds, compared to the pre-facelift model's 3.6 seconds. But don't pooh-pooh this just yet, for that 'miniscule' gain is massive.

The Urus S weighs a hefty 2,197kg sans driver, so to make it hit 100km/h from a standstill in 3.6 seconds is already a Herculean feat. Bettering that by another 0.1 of a second is tremendously more difficult compared to making a car that does 0-100 in eight seconds do it in six seconds.

To further punctuate this, the Urus S has a re-tuned exhaust system that's claimed to make sharper notes in all drive modes, along with a "more distinctive sound at start-up". Lamborghinis by nature are emotive (okay, loud), which explains their appeal to buyers who share the same character.

Flip the red cover to fully uncover the Start/Stop button and depress it to awaken the V8 from its fitful slumber. The powerplant announces its presence to everyone within earshot with a lusty growl, signalling its hunger for roads (and high-octane unleaded fuel).

But if it's your first time in an Urus, satiating that appetite isn't exactly a seamless process. The main toggle sitting on the centre console has but one purpose, which is to select Reverse. You put the car into Drive by pulling one of the paddle shifters. So, why is the selector toggle marked with "P R N D M" then?

Cycling through the drive modes or "Anima" is easy, but the toggle here only works in a single direction. If you've selected Sport but actually prefer Strada (street), you'll need to cycle through the rest of the modes first.

"Ego", or the customisable mode, is thankfully user-friendly. You pull on the toggle to activate it, and cycle through the different settings for the powertrain, steering, and dampers.

This is ideal if you're driving the Urus S solely on Singapore roads, as you can set the suspension to "Smooth", while the powertrain and steering can be left in "Sportive". That way, you get a cushier ride whilst enjoying the V8's superb soundtrack.

Do-it-all

The best way to enjoy said soundtrack is to toggle the eight-speed automatic's manual override so you can play the role of orchestra conductor. After all, the V8 is only too happy to do your bidding.

Despite its plentiful horsepower and torque, the engine's nature is linear, which complements the pilot who's willing to pile on the revs. Whipping the tachometer needle to the right should be your main priority here, as the Urus S comes alive past the 4,000rpm mark.

The sounds of ferocity grow louder and louder past this point (alongside your fears of getting hauled to court) with the growls becoming snarls. Tug the left paddle to downshift from high speeds and the exhaust overrun spits and crackles with a machine gun-like rapidity.

From plugging holes in traffic to overtaking at speed, there's nothing the V8 cannot do. Oh, and it can rocket the SUV from zero to 200km/h in 12.5 seconds. Staggering.

Lamborghini certainly poured a lot of effort into getting the Urus S to handle right. First things first: Huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors to ensure that the SUV can come back to earth as quickly as it leaves its orbit.

These discs, measuring 440mm in front and 370mm in the rear, have a surprisingly 'normal' feel to them. They do not need to be warmed up to be effective, so the standard brake pads must be designed for street instead of track use.

Then there's the way the Urus S tackles corners. It has a higher centre of gravity compared to say, the Huracan STO, but the well-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive make the SUV feel relatively neutral.

Traction is further bolstered by the racecar-wide tyres: This test unit features 22-inch wheels with 285/40 series front tyres, and 325/35 series rear tyres.

Whether tight or wide, long or short, the Urus S aims to dominate any type of curve you show it. It won't feel light on its feet due to its size and heft, but with rear-axle steering, it is relatively agile despite its dimensions.

What's even more amazing is that the Urus S doesn't seem to mind being driven in a lazy manner. There's no hint of frustration from the SUV, whose speed remains as easy to modulate when driving along congested roads. It is remarkably adaptive.

It's all about personal tastes

The new Urus S boasts numerous changes over its predecessor. Apart from the new front and rear bumpers, there's also a new painted carbon fibre bonnet with matte black vents.

There's also a new dual-exhaust that comes in brushed steel as standard. Buyers can opt to have this finished in either black or shiny matte. Through the Ad Personam programme, the tailpipes can be in bright chrome as well.

Ad Personam is Lamborghini's in-house customisation programme, which lets clients specify things such as paintwork hues and leather upholstery. These can be personalised to match the colour of the driver's favourite nail polish or even lipstick.

After all, the Urus S and its stonking performance is important, but in this segment and at this level, it's really all about creating a car that's truly unique.

This is arguably what separates the exotic from the merely luxurious. So, the Urus S isn't simply for the well-heeled suburbanite searching for performance and versatility. It's very much a statement piece, too.

What we like

Sharper looks

More emotive exhaust note

More powerful and quicker than before

Can be surprisingly docile, too

Even broader scope for customisation

What we dislike

Audi switchgear in abundance

Silhouette is similar to the RS Q8

Needs a proper gear selector

