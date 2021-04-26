Land Rover Defender 90 officially lands in Singapore

Jeremy Chua
Torque
PHOTO: Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender 90 is now in Singapore.

This off-roader is the smaller version of the full-size Defender 110, which was launched here in August 2020.

Powered by a turbocharged two-litre engine, the Defender 90 has a unique six-seater layout. It is currently priced from $304,999 with COE.

Land Rover Defender 90 – Design

PHOTO: Land Rover

The new three-door Defender 90 is much smaller than the five-door Defender 110. It is 4600mm long, whereas the 110 measures in at 5018mm. At the same time, the Defender 90 has a wheelbase of 2587mm instead of 3022mm.

Apart from its more compact size and fewer doors, the Defender 90 looks exactly like its bigger sibling.

For versatility, the Defender 90 features a front row centre seat (jump seat) that accommodates an additional passenger in front.

Read Also
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts in Singapore
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts in Singapore

Conceived and designed as an occasional seat, the jump seat lets the Defender 90 accommodate six despite having a body the size of a compact hatchback.

When not in use, the jump seat can be folded, transforming it into an armrest and oddment stowage that includes a pair of cup holders.

The new Defender 90 comes with numerous storage opportunities that include a choice of high and low centre consoles.

Like the larger Defender 110, the Land Rover Defender 90 can also be equipped with one of four packs – Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban – with the latter being the most popular.

Drivetrain

PHOTO: Land Rover

The Defender 90 is powered by a turbocharged two-litre four-cylinder that produces 296hp (300PS) and 400Nm. Paired to an eight-speed automatic, the off-roader finishes the century sprint in eight seconds.

Buyers who want more performance can opt for the Defender 90 variant powered by the brand’s turbocharged three-litre straight-six engine.

There is also a plug-in hybrid variant, but like the six-cylinder, it is also only available on an indent basis.

The Defender 90 is currently priced from $304,999 with COE.

Specifications

PHOTO: Land Rover

Land Rover Defender 90 2.0P SE (A)
Engine: 1997cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged
Max power: 296hp (300PS) at 5500rpm
Max torque: 400Nm at 1500-4000rpm
Power to weight: 136.9hp per tonne
Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select
0-100km/h: 8 seconds
Top speed: 191km/h
Consumption: 9.7km/L (combined)
Price incl. COE: From $304,999 (after $20k VES surcharge)
Agent: Wearnes Automotive

This article was first published in Torque.

#Lifestyle #Cars