Land Rover Defender 90 officially lands in Singapore

The Land Rover Defender 90 is now in Singapore.

This off-roader is the smaller version of the full-size Defender 110, which was launched here in August 2020.

Powered by a turbocharged two-litre engine, the Defender 90 has a unique six-seater layout. It is currently priced from $304,999 with COE.

Land Rover Defender 90 – Design

PHOTO: Land Rover

The new three-door Defender 90 is much smaller than the five-door Defender 110. It is 4600mm long, whereas the 110 measures in at 5018mm. At the same time, the Defender 90 has a wheelbase of 2587mm instead of 3022mm.

Apart from its more compact size and fewer doors, the Defender 90 looks exactly like its bigger sibling.

For versatility, the Defender 90 features a front row centre seat (jump seat) that accommodates an additional passenger in front.

Conceived and designed as an occasional seat, the jump seat lets the Defender 90 accommodate six despite having a body the size of a compact hatchback.

When not in use, the jump seat can be folded, transforming it into an armrest and oddment stowage that includes a pair of cup holders.

The new Defender 90 comes with numerous storage opportunities that include a choice of high and low centre consoles.

Like the larger Defender 110, the Land Rover Defender 90 can also be equipped with one of four packs – Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban – with the latter being the most popular.

Drivetrain

PHOTO: Land Rover

The Defender 90 is powered by a turbocharged two-litre four-cylinder that produces 296hp (300PS) and 400Nm. Paired to an eight-speed automatic, the off-roader finishes the century sprint in eight seconds.

Buyers who want more performance can opt for the Defender 90 variant powered by the brand’s turbocharged three-litre straight-six engine.

There is also a plug-in hybrid variant, but like the six-cylinder, it is also only available on an indent basis.

The Defender 90 is currently priced from $304,999 with COE.

Specifications

PHOTO: Land Rover

Land Rover Defender 90 2.0P SE (A)

Engine: 1997cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 296hp (300PS) at 5500rpm

Max torque: 400Nm at 1500-4000rpm

Power to weight: 136.9hp per tonne

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 8 seconds

Top speed: 191km/h

Consumption: 9.7km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $304,999 (after $20k VES surcharge)

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

This article was first published in Torque.