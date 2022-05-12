Land Rover introduces all-new Range Rover Sport

Hot on the heels of the full-size Range Rover is its (slightly) smaller sibling, the all-new Range Rover Sport. It is built on Land Rover's Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex) platform.

Modern aesthetic

Like the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport features the brand's new reductive design philosophy, which calls for flush glazing and door handles. Its front end also has slim LED headlights that are integrated with the grille, which Land Rover says "promotes drama and a touch of menace".

The SUV's shoulder lines lead to the rear elevation and slim tail-lights. Here, the quarter panel is seamlessly connected with the flush glazing. To visually lower the car, the rear number plate is now located below the tailgate instead of below the rear windscreen.

Inside, the new Range Rover Sport offers a high-tech cockpit, with a 13.1-inch customisable Driver Display, 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is operated via a haptic touchscreen.

Other advanced features include the ClearSight rear view camera and Active Noise Cancellation. Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, is embedded in Pivi Pro and even integrates the use of Alexa devices in the home via the Land Rover smartphone app and Remote Skills.

On-board audio is handled by the Meridian Signature Sound System, which is claimed to be the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport. It has up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers to create personal sound zones for the four main cabin occupants.

The Range Rover Sport offers new and sustainable material choices, too. These include Ultra fabrics, which Land Rover says is both tactile and lightweight. It is finished in Duo Tone colour ways, and supposedly complements the new Midnight Chrome interior finishers.

Performance and handling

The new Range Rover Sport is offered with a line-up of several powertrains, which include two six-cylinder plug-in hybrids - the P510e and P440e - that provide a real-world electric driving range of up to 88km.

Enabling the P510e and P440e to accomplish this is a 105kW (141hp) electric motor that is powered by a 31.8kWh (gross capacity) battery.

There are also two six-cylinder 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrains: the P360 and P400. The former offers 360PS (355hp) and 500Nm, while the latter delivers 400PS (395hp) and 550Nm.

The range-topping Range Rover Sport is the P530. Powered by a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, this variant comes with 530PS (523hp) and 750Nm. With Dynamic Launch engaged, it can propel the SUV from rest to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

All powertrains are paired to a ZF 8-speed automatic and Land Rover's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

Also helping harness the performance is the optional Stormer Handling Pack, which comes with Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, Configurable Programmes and an Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking.

Dynamic Response Pro is a 48-volt active roll control system that electronically applies up to 1400Nm of torque across each axle to reduce body roll. All-Wheel Steering shortens the Range Rover Sport's turning radius at low speeds and increases its stability at higher velocities.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time. These help improve ride quality by varying the pressure within the airbags.

To optimise responses, the vehicle monitors the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data to pre-emptively prime the vehicle for upcoming bends.

Off-roading abilities

The new Range Rover Sport is equipped with the latest version of the brand's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) and Terrain Response 2.

Now configurable, Terrain Response has up to four custom terrain profiles, while three configuration levels can be chosen for five different vehicle systems - the differentials, powertrain, steering, traction control and ride control.

Making its debut in this new model is Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions.

Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system intelligently adjusts the speed, allowing the driver to focus on steering the vehicle.

The Range Rover Sport has up to 281mm of ground clearance (274mm for the plug-in hybrid models) and a wading depth of 900mm, which should allow it to overcome flooded roads here.

Wearnes Automotive, the official dealer in Singapore, says the Range Rover Sport will arrive in late 2022.

This article was first published in Torque.