Land Rover Range Rover Sport Mild Hybrid 3.0P is a soft ride while delivering on space and power

This Range Rover Sport has a total of 394bhp and all the off-road technology needed to climb against a torrent of water up the spillway of one of the largest dams in Europe, but I'm trying my hardest to ensure it delivers but one horsepower at a time as I gingerly squeeze it between a wall and a pillar in the carpark of i12 Katong.

At 4,946mm long and 2,047mm wide, the Range Rover Sport has a larger footprint than the already sizable Mercedes-Benz GLE or the BMW X5.

The clean design of the Range Rover Sport serves to bring out its imposing mass.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Don't let its sheer size deter you, however. If you've got the wherewithal to turn on the car's 3D Surround Camera system when faced with such sticky situations and the disposable income to afford one, I say go for it. It's excellent.

The eye-catcher

Now in its third iteration, this Range Rover Sport has built on the clean design of its predecessor, which makes its sheer size all the more evident by bringing out some of the monolithic slab-sidedness also shared with its larger Range Rover sibling.

23-inch gloss black wheels are a $14,000 option, while the black brake calipers will cost you $1,540 on the 'Dynamic SE' trim Range Rover Sport.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

This is further added upon thanks to the use of 23-inch rims on this 'First Edition' trim test car. Shop from Wearnes' current stock here in Singapore, which currently consists only of the 'Dynamic SE' and 'Dynamic HSE' trim (other trims are available on an ident basis), and your car will come with either 21 or 22-inch items as standard.

But they will continue to sport visual highlights including the use of especially slim lights front and back, the largest spoiler yet fitted to a Range Rover, as well as the full width bar that houses the Range Rover script on the tailgate.

The road cruiser

Also shared with the Range Rover in this Range Rover Sport is the firm's MLA-Flex architecture. Said to offer 35 per cent higher torsional stiffness than before, the handling improvements promised from this new platform have already been assessed by my colleague here.

More pertinent to the typical Singaporean Range Rover Sport buyer, however, are its regular off-circuit road manners, which I'm glad to report will please those eyeing high road comfort.

The Range Rover Sport features the longest spoiler yet fitted to a Range Rover.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Driven at a regular pace, suspension pliancy is high. Leave the car in its default 'Comfort' setting and steering weight is also finely judged: There's enough to keep you conscious of the fact that you're piloting something large, while still making the car a breeze to push through some twisty roads.

Drive over road undulations at the right speed however, and the car does struggle to contain its 2,385kg weight, delivering an excess of unwanted vertical movement.

Keener drivers are thus sure to prefer the car's 'Dynamic' setting, which does arrest this issue somewhat, while delivering a resonant burble from the exhaust as you throttle on through the mid-ranges of the engine's rpm range.

The 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display comes with many customisation options.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Speaking of which, the power from the 3.0-litre inline-six unit that does duty here is also a peach. The engine is strong all through the rev range and paired with an equally smooth eight-speed transmission, so the Range Rover Sport takes but a little effort to overcome the inertia of its sizable body.

And once you're off, the quiet cabin should see the figure climbing unperceivably on the speedometer. Having said that, don't expect to get a fuel economy figure much greater than 6.8km/L, even with careful driving.

The relaxing lounge

The cabin of the Range Rover Sport marks itself as quite the pleasant place from which to soak in the engine's soundtrack. Here, the Satin Forged Carbon trim pieces on the doors and centre console are $6,190 extra if you get your vehicle in the other trims available here, while the 'First Edition' lettering on the thread plates are exclusive to this trim.

The 13.1-inch Pivi Pro system is easy to operate; however the switch for the hazard lights is a bit of a stretch away.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

They're not necessary. The soft cushioning in the seats (upholstered with Perforated Semi-Aniline leather in this car) and that tall ride height are already more than enough to deliver that regal and stately driving sensation you'd expect from behind the wheel of a large Land Rover.

Having said that, if you opt for the 'SE Dynamic' trim Range Rover Sport, the Head-up Display (a $2,300 option) as well as the soft closing doors ($2,500) are a must have. The former keeps your eyes on the road, and makes keeping the Range Rover Sport within your lane that much easier, while the latter mean closing the large doors will take less of an effort.

The great all-rounder

The Range Rover Sport range here currently starts from $614,999 for the 'Dynamic SE' trim car. At this price, shoppers here looking at alternatives will find the BMW X5 (available from $502,888) or the Mercedes-Benz GLE (yours from $545,888) both available at a discount next to Range Rover Sport, and both alternatives come with seating for seven to boot (all prices as of 19 April 2023).

The Range Rover Sport is an overall great option if travelling in a dignified and regal manner is what you're after.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

These options, however, don't quite offer the same exclusivity as the Land Rover. So, if you've got the means and have ride comfort high on your list of priorities, this Range Rover Sport is sure to delight.

But there is one other option with arguably just as prestigious branding that you'll also need to think about: The recently facelifted Porsche Cayenne.

The long benchmark for the segment now comes with its entry-level V6 pushing out a total of 349bhp, bringing it closer to the output from this Range Rover Sport, and it also has received upgrades to its suspension setup, whether you get it with steel springs or air suspension. Of course, we'll reserve judgment until we get to drive one when it arrives here in Singapore, but if your list of demands from a large SUV also include high handling ability, it's an option that you'll definitely want to sweat over.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.