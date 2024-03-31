Land Rover teases new Defender OCTA, a V8-powered flagship luxury off-roader

Land Rover introduces a new flagship, the Defender OCTA, with a trick suspension setup and more power than ever.

Fans of off-roading have something new to be excited about this year with the all-new Defender OCTA, a high-performance off-roader that Land Rover says will be the toughest, most capable, and most luxurious model in the line-up.

The Defender OCTA is powered by a twin-turbo, mild-hybrid, petrol V8 and features Land Rover's "6D Dynamics" air suspension system. The 6D suspension will allow the Defender OCTA to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering on-road, while simultaneously maximising independent wheel travel and articulation when off-road.

The OCTA name is inspired by a diamond's octahedron shape as diamond is the hardest naturally occurring substance on Earth and will distinguish the flagship Defender from the rest of the model range. The new name is paired with a new diamond graphic that will feature on several interior and exterior components.

Land Rover also boasts that the Defender OCTA is undergoing the most exhaustive and toughest development process in Defender history, with testing being done everywhere from the snow and sand in Sweden and Dubai to the rock and road of Moab and the Nurburgring.

Full details such as pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed. Still, interested clients are invited to contact their local Defender retailer to be invited to exclusive previews ahead of the official launch later this year as part of a new global Defender Elements series.

This article was first published in Motorist.