Land transport measures during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18

Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced stricter safe distancing measurements during the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18, 2021.

The enhanced measurements aim to minimise interaction and the risk of Covid-19 transmission across different households when commuting.

According to LTA, these measures are similar to those implemented during the earlier Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period.

Here are the following safe distancing guidelines that you will need to know.

Passenger Limits for Taxis and PHCs

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The group size rule of up to two people from different households will apply to passengers travelling in taxis and private hire cars (PHCs).

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or PHC if they all live in the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his/her two children if they live together.

All passengers are reminded that it continues to be mandatory for everyone to wear masks at all times. Taxi and PHC drivers will have the right to decline any passengers who do not wear masks.

Carpooling Services Suspended

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

All commercial carpooling services will be suspended until Aug 18, 2021. These include GrabHitch and RydePool services, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en-route to their destination.

Social carpooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to. For instance, if a group of colleagues is travelling together, they must split into groups of not more than two.

Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal car-pooling services should notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, “Report Vehicle-Related Offences”.

Passengers and drivers should continue to adhere to prevailing safe management measures such as maintaining good personal hygiene and see a doctor if feeling unwell.

This article was first published in Motorist.