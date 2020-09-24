Lantern, music box and jewellery case: Mooncake box designs you'll love this year if you're extra AF

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct 1 this year and it is tradition to celebrate the yearly occasion with mooncakes!

But who says mooncake packaging can't be fancy? Recently, social media users have been showing off impressive mooncake box designs, from lanterns to light-up jewellery cases.

Even though these designs might seem over-the-top and extra AF, there's no doubt that it's certainly aesthetically pleasing – so much so that we just might want to get our hands on them.

Music Box

Louis Vuitton

This year, Louis Vuitton has designed a mooncake gift box that also doubles up as a music box.

Once opened, LV's mascot Vivienne rotates along to a soothing melody, with mesmerising golden lanterns in the background.

When contacted, LV explained that the boxes are unfortunately not for sale, and are only gifted to selected clients.

We guess these are most likely LV's top customers, or well-known faces (local actor Desmond Tan showed off his box of mooncakes on his IG Stories recently).

Fan

Valentino

We caught a sneak preview of Valentino's mooncake gift box as well on actress Fann Wong's IG Stories, which opens up into a well, fan, adorned with blue floral patterns.

via GIPHY

Similar to LV, the boxes are not for sale and gifted to VIP customers. Each box includes two mooncakes from The Ritz-Carlton, as well as a specially designed cup, according to a Valentino rep we spoke to.

Lanterns

Netflix x Lady M

To promote the upcoming animated film Over The Moon, Netflix and Lady M have collaborated to create a limited-edition mooncake lantern.

The designs on the turquoise lantern are inspired by characters and scenes from the film and the lantern also lights up beautifully in low light.

via GIPHY

The box contains six mini mooncakes with flavours such as sweet egg custard and chocolate custard. Priced at $99, the mooncake lantern comes with a greeting card, instruction card and envelope.

Unfortunately, the lantern is sold out online but there are limited stocks available in Lady M boutiques, so hurry!

Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

The Master Chef Gift Box from Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, features a bunny riding a bicycle towards an oversized moon. The set includes eight pieces of Pandan Lotus Paste with Black Sesame and Bird's Nest mooncakes.

But the most impressive feature is that the box transforms into a lantern that lights up!

via GIPHY

For more information, click here or email restaurantreservations.slkl@shangri-la.com.

Tingkat

Tingkat or tiffin carriers are lunch boxes commonly used in Asia to pack food and keep it warm throughout the day. Even though it might be slightly unnecessary for keeping mooncakes, it is highly practical for other foods.

Carlton Hotel Singapore

Shying away from traditional tingkat designs, the Carlton Hotel's mooncake box has simple yet stunning features.

Depicting a full moon against a starry night sky and complete with adorable bunnies, the tingkat box is selling from $69.30 for four pieces of mooncakes till Oct 1, available here.

Jewellery cases

While mooncake boxes that you can potentially use to keep your jewellery are not new, here are some which have a few extra features.

Peach Garden

Chinese restaurant Peach Garden has rolled out a red mooncake box this year, containing four mooncakes.

But unlike other jewellery case types of boxes, this one has a mirror, as well as LED lights! Essentially, it's like a mini dressing table.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Meida Surya

The limited edition gift box is available for purchase until Oct 1, with a 20 per cent discount for orders made by Sept 30. Check out their website for more details.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Adding a touch of Singapore flavour to their box design, the Capitol Kempinski houses its mooncakes in a multi-functional jewellery box, featuring a replica of the stained glass windows at CHIJMES.

The design includes Singapore icons such as the Stamford House, Capitol Building and Capitol Theatre. Prices start from $70 for eight pieces of baked mooncakes, till Oct 1, available for purchase here.

Photo Frame

Hotel EQ, Kuala Lumpur

Besides lanterns and jewellery cases, you can also transform your mooncake box into a photo frame!

Previously known as Hotel Equatorial, Hotel EQ's Celestial Treasures mooncake collection includes two limited edition boxes that convert into a photo frame upon dismantling.

A box fits six mooncakes with a variety of choices such as Musang King Durian and Rose Lychee.

The collection is available to order in Malaysia until Oct 1. View here for the full selection.

trining@asiaone.com