6 large MPVs in Singapore for large families, carpoolers or anyone who needs space

It wasn't that long ago that if you wanted to buy a large and relatively luxurious MPV to drive your friends and family around in, you pretty much had only one choice, which was the Toyota Alphard.

The influx of Chinese car brands into Singapore over the past couple of years however has seen an exponential increase in the number of large MPVs emerge onto the market.

Many of these are electric, in line with the Chinese brands' strategy of offering mostly electric cars in the line-up. And some of them come with impressive levels of luxury features, such as built-in refrigerators and large in-car screens that allow passengers – not drivers – to conduct video calls or even play video games while on the move.

Denza D9

What is it? Denza's first model for Singapore, the D9, makes a splash with its great value proposition.

Why is it worth considering? The Denza D9 is arguably the car that opened the floodgates to the Chinese electric MPV invasion. Its debut back in October 2024 was incredibly well-received, and it sold some 300 units upon its launch, which is a credible effort from a new brand.

There are two versions of the D9, the Elite and the Grandeur:

Denza D9 Elite FWD

Power: 308hp

Torque: 360Nm

Battery: 103.36kW

Range: 520km

Denza D9 Grandeur AWD

Power: 368hp

Torque: 470Nm

Battery: 103.36kW

Range: 480km

Both variants have the same battery size, but the Grandeur is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant with more power, and thus slightly less range.

The Elite front-wheel-drive model featured here is likely to be the more popular choice, for it offers most of what consumers are looking for at a relatively reasonable price.

Large MPVs aren't judged for their driving dynamics, because their primary role is to ferry their occupants around in comfort. In that area, the D9 excels – thanks to its well-damped suspension that eases road bumps effortlessly.

The best seats in the house are obviously in the back, and even on the base D9 Elite, you get luxurious reclining chairs in the second row that incorporate ventilation, heating and massage functions. Each chair also comes with an individual touchscreen for passengers to adjust the climate and entertainment settings.

There is also a fridge with 6.9 litres of capacity, and a fold out table behind the front seats, making this the ideal road trip car.

The third-row seats are equally comfortable, with enough width to accommodate three adults, and decent legroom to stretch out. There are also plenty of USB-C charging ports throughout the cabin, allowing you to charge your devices no matter where you're seated.

Pricing starts at $299,888 with COE (as of November 2025) for the D9 Elite featured here, which is great value for a luxury MPV in this market.

You can opt for the D9 Grandeur at $347,388 with COE, but other than the added power, it only gets a few more extras like a head-up display and Denza's Intelligent Damping Suspension system, which supposedly offers a smoother ride.

In truth though, the D9 Elite offers 90 per cent of the experience of the Grandeur, at a substantially lower price. But whichever variant you go for, the D9 delivers a fairly well-rounded luxury MPV experience.

Zeekr 009

What is it? Zeekr's ultra luxurious 009 MPV makes its case as the ultimate business class vehicle.

Why is it worth considering? The Zeekr 009 is a car that aims to make its presence known, in every way possible.

There are three versions of the 009 you can buy in Singapore, the Deluxe, Premium and Flagship:

Zeekr 009 Deluxe

Power: 335hp

Torque: 373Nm

Battery: 116kW

Range: 604km

Zeekr 009 Premium

Power: 603hp

Torque: 693Nm

Battery: 116kW

Range: 582km

Zeekr 009 Flagship

Power: 603hp

Torque: 693Nm

Battery: 116kW

Range: 582km

All three have the same battery size, and the Deluxe is the base front-wheel-drive model with less power but more range. The Premium and Flagship are more powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants, and both have identical outputs.

The only difference between the Premium and the Flagship, which is featured here, are the seats. It's not immediately obvious, but apparently the Flagship's second-row seats are inspired by those you'll find on business class flights, and includes a foldaway table.

It does seem as though that Zeekr has truly had business passengers in mind when designing the 009's cabin. There is a 'First Class Mode' button that reclines the seats by 45 degrees and raises the leg rest. The various in-built seat functions like heating, cooling and massage are also available at a touch of a button.

The highlight though has got to be the large 17-inch screen that drops down from the ceiling, and comes with an inward facing camera. The idea is that one can use the monitor to conduct video calls and Zoom meetings while on the move, which does seem like a handy time saver for busy corporate high-flyers.

If you prefer to use it for entertainment though, you can also watch your favourite Netflix shows, or even hook up a Nintendo Switch to the system to play games, which is useful if you have kids in the back on long journeys.

The Zeekr 009 Deluxe's asking price of $355,999 with COE (as of November 2025) is still pretty reasonable in this segment. But if you want the full bells and whistles, then you'll have to opt for the Premium, which starts at $412,999 with COE.

The Flagship costs an additional 10 grand over the Premium, but if you could afford it, the Zeekr 009 does offer a motoring experience like no other.

Xpeng X9

What is it? Xpeng's futuristic X9 delivers a luxurious experience filled with tech innovations.

Why is it worth considering? The Xpeng X9 is a demonstration that driving a large MPV need not be boring. Its unique design and tech-driven approach makes it one of the most advanced cars in its segment.

The X9 has recently been updated, and there's only one drivetrain option available.

Xpeng X9

Power: 315hp

Torque: 450Nm

Battery: 101.5kW

Range: 590km

While most large MPVs aren't particularly engaging to drive, the X9 proves to be the exception. It's the only one in its class to have rear wheel steering, which aids with handling, and makes the X9 feel more agile and manoeuvrable than what its size suggests.

Its sharp design is a stark contrast from the boxy shapes that characterises most MPVs, and the X9 is definitely a car that turns heads. The sleek profile makes the X9 look more like a spaceship than car, and it is certainly one of the more distinctive-looking MPVs available out there.

Inside, the latest version of the X9 comes with what Xpeng calls 'zero-gravity seats' in the second row. Designed for maximum comfort, the seats come can fully recline at a touch of a button, and comes incorporated with ventilation, massage and even wireless charging functions.

They are available on the standard Premium Seat variant, but there is also a more expensive Grand Seat version that apparently has plusher and wider chairs made from premium Nappa leather for an even more comfortable experience.

Like many of its peers, the X9 also comes with useful features like a refrigerator and folding tables. Similar to the Zeekr, it also has a folding screen integrated into the ceiling that you can use to play games or watch movies with. However, there is no in-built camera to conduct video calls with, though the screen is substantially larger at 21.4-inches.

Another handy feature is Xpeng's incredible clever park assist system. Prod a digital button on the touchscreen and the X9 basically takes over parking duties, with no other driver input required. It's absolutely stress-relieving given the massive size and dimensions of the car.

The X9's price tag of $348,999 with COE (as of November 2025) is just about on par with most of its rivals. The Grand Seat variant is an additional 15 grand at $363,999 with COE, but frankly, most would be well-served by the standard Premium Seat version.

MG M9

What is it? MG's M9 offers fuss-free large family MPV motoring without too much over-the-top luxury.

Why is it worth considering? For those who find the recent new Chinese MPV arrivals a bit too lavish, and want something a bit less ostentatious, the MG M9 is a low-profile contender that might fit the bill.

MG offers two variants of the M9 in Singapore, the Trophy and Grand Trophy. Both are similar in spec, and differ only in terms of features available.

MG M9 Trophy

Power: 241hp

Torque: 350Nm

Battery: 90kW

Range: 435km

MG M9 Grand Trophy

Power: 241hp

Torque: 350Nm

Battery: 90kW

Range: 430km

Despite having less bling than many of its Chinese competitors, the M9 still delivers a decent level of luxury within its cabin.

The second-row seats come with the usual ventilation and massage functions, and the Grand Trophy variant feature here also comes with an integrated touchscreen in the seats to control whatever is necessary to make yourself comfortable.

The standout function is the Sleep Comfort mode, which reclines the chairs fully flat at a touch of a button, making it ideal for those who want to catch a snooze on a long journey.

The seats also come with foldable tray tables and pop-out cupholders, while there is even a 220V socket for you to plug in your appliances in case you need it.

There's no fancy fridge or large entertainment screen here though, and the materials used aren't quite at the same level as say the Zeekr or the Denza. But the M9 is really a car meant for families who want a reasonably comfortable and luxurious MPV that doesn't go over the top with its features.

Pricing starts at $275,888 with COE (as of November 2025) for the M9 Trophy, which is not too bad for this segment. But you'll probably want to go for the M9 Grand Trophy at $302,888 with COE, for it adds electric adjustment for the rear seats, plus massage and ventilation for those up front.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

What is it? Volkswagen's retro-licious ID. Buzz is a large electric MPV that brings a smile to everyone's faces with its iconic design.

Why is it worth considering? The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a car unlike any other. Inspired by the classic Volkswagen Kombi van that many of a certain age would remember, the ID. Buzz reinvents the MPV with its own iconic take.

You can have your ID. Buzz in Singapore with a choice of five, six or seven seats.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Normal Wheelbase 5-seater

Power: 285hp

Torque: 560Nm

Battery: 79kW

Range: 461km

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Long Wheelbase 6-seater

Power: 285hp

Torque: 560Nm

Battery: 86kW

Range: 487km

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Long Wheelbase 7-seater

Power: 285hp

Torque: 560Nm

Battery: 86kW

Range: 487km

All of them have the same power output, but the six- and seven-seater variants are slightly longer in size, and have a bigger battery that can deliver more range.

Whichever one you go for, the ID. Buzz is sure to attract attention. The large Volkswagen logo in front makes it hard to miss, and the two-tone shade further helps the ID. Buzz stand out from the crowd.

You can have it in vibrant colours like Energetic Orange, Bay Leaf Green, or the Lime Yellow shade of this 7-seater test car here, complete with matching interior colours, designed for you to express your vibrant personality.

The funky looks help mask the fact that the ID. Buzz is actually quite a huge vehicle. At almost 5m long, 2m wide and 2m tall, the ID.Buzz is not the easiest car to manoeuvre, and navigating Singapore's tight multi-storey carparks does require some degree of forward planning.

Still, that does mean that the interior offers plenty of space. It's not quite as luxurious as the Chinese offerings, but the ID. Buzz has its own character that makes riding in it a delightful experience.

You get foldout tables behind the front seats, and what Volkswagen calls the Buzz Box, which is a removable centre console storage compartment that can free up space and allow you to walk easily from the front to the back.

There are lots of other smaller storage spaces elsewhere throughout the cabin too, and the giant panoramic sunroof helps bring in the sunshine, which is highly appropriate for a car like this.

ID. Buzz motoring starts at $300,900 with COE (as of November 2025) for the five-seater variant, but the seven-seater version featured here is going for $315,900 with COE, with the six-seater costing four grand more.

The pricing is just about on par with the Chinese contenders, but the ID. Buzz is the one to go for if you want a family MPV that will delight you with its charm.

Toyota Alphard Hybrid

What is it? The OG of luxury MPVs, the Alphard remains the reliable choice for those who want to settle with the familiar.

Why is it worth considering? If the slew of Chinese electric MPVs are too high-tech or complicated for you, there's no harm in reverting to the tried and tested, which is where the Toyota Alphard Hybrid comes in.

Essentially the default choice for those who want a fuss-free luxury MPV experience, the Alphard uses a fairly standard 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain that is reliable and dependable.

Toyota Alphard Hybrid

Power: 247hp

Torque: 250Nm

The current Alphard has been out for a while now, having been available since 2023. As such, while it may not have the same advanced technologies as the Chinese luxury MPVs, it is no less luxurious nonetheless.

The Alphard comes in two trims, the seven-seater Standard and the six-seater Elegance, and it is the latter that comes with two lavish captain's chairs in the second row that feature the full gamut of reclining, massage and ventilation features, all pretty common for cars in this segment.

It's also very functional for those who like to conduct business in the back too. There's foldable tables, three-pin sockets and USB chargers everywhere, enabling you to work on the go easily and seamlessly.

The detachable digital remote in the armrest allows you to control a whole variety of functions, from the seats to the sunroof to the interior ambient lighting. Basically, any setting in the interior is controllable at your fingertips, although some of language used seems to be lost in translation from Japanese to English.

Given that the Alphard is not an EV though, it doesn't enjoy the same rebates that the other electric MPVs get. As a result, the Alphard starts at a whopping $401,888 with COE (as of November 2025) for the Standard model.

The Elegance variant featured here, which adds in a panoramic sunroof and head-up display, is going for $417,888 with COE, a rather staggering price especially when compared to the Chinese offerings.

Still, if you're someone who likes to stick with the traditional, the Alphard is the choice to go for if you prefer something classic and timeless.

