The largest Eid gatherings in the world: Where millions pray

Al Haram Mosque, Makkah, Saudi Arabia

It comes as no surprise that the largest Eid prayer gathering takes place at Al Haram Mosque, the most revered site in Islam. Located in Makkah, the heart of the Muslim world, this mosque can accommodate over 2,000,000 worshippers at once.

Every year, the Eid prayer here brings together people from diverse backgrounds, creating an atmosphere of unity and devotion on an unprecedented scale.

Now, imagine waking up to the beautiful takbeer filling the air, realizing that you're about to perform Eid prayer in the holiest land, side by side with fellow Muslims from every corner of the world. It's surreal.

The excitement, the emotions, the unity — it all touches a soft spot in your heart. Seeing people from different backgrounds, exchanging smiles, and celebrating together reminds you just how powerful the Muslim ummah is. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Nabawi Mosque, Madinah, Saudi Arabia

If Al Haram Mosque is first on the list, Masjid Nabawi in Madinah is definitely next in line. This is the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque, and it holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims everywhere. With a capacity of around 1,000,000 worshippers, it hosts one of the most breathtaking Eid congregations in the world.

Praying in Nabawi Mosque carries a deep spiritual weight. The presence of the Prophet's tomb within the mosque adds to the emotional and historical significance of the experience.

Standing in rows with thousands of people and feeling that deep connection to history and faith gives you goosebumps. The atmosphere is both festive and emotional. It's that kind of moment that tugs at your heartstrings and makes you grateful for being part of something bigger than yourself.

Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, Pakistan

Among the largest Eid prayer gatherings outside Saudi Arabia is the one held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Designed to resemble a Bedouin desert tent, the masterpiece located against the scenic Margalla Hills can accommodate up to 300,000 worshippers, making it among the largest Eid prayer gathering worldwide.

Performing Eid prayer at this unique mosque will give you an experience like nowhere else. You can see yourself standing in a massive saff, packed with hundreds of thousands of people, the imam's voice echoing through the air as he recites a heartfelt dua.

You've just wrapped up a whole month of fasting, and now here you are, stepping into a new beginning. Around you, the excitement is buzzing, the atmosphere feels almost unreal, like a moment you want to pause and take in forever.

Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, knows how to celebrate Eid right! There is nowhere better to experience it than at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta. This grand mosque, spanning 98,247 sq m, can hold up to 120,000 worshippers, making it the biggest mosque in Southeast Asia and one of the largest Eid prayer gatherings in the world.

What makes this experience even more special is the warmth of the Indonesian people. Known for their friendly and welcoming nature, they make you feel at home instantly. Eid in Indonesia is all about togetherness, from families gathering, people sharing meals to strangers becoming friends.

You'll see kids running around in their best Eid outfits, elders exchanging warm greetings, and an overall sense of joy that's just contagious. If you ever get the chance, experiencing Eid here is a must since it's one of the most important holidays for Indonesian Muslims.

Hassan II Mosque, Casablanca, Morocco

Last but definitely not least, the jaw-dropping, soul-soothing, straight-up stunning Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. Now, this one is a bit different.

Unlike the others, it sits right by the Atlantic Ocean, offering a view that will leave you speechless. Covering 90,000 square meters, this mosque can accommodate up to 105,000 worshippers, making it among the largest Eid prayer gathering worldwide.

There's just something about praying by the ocean. The cool breeze and the sound of waves crashing as the takbeer echoes create an atmosphere of unparalleled serenity and devotion. Moroccan Eid traditions add even more charm to the experience.

People dress in traditional Djellaba (A baggy robe with a hood) and Belgha (traditional slippers), making the celebration even more lively. And after the prayer, many stay in the mosque's courtyard, soaking in the stunning view of the ocean while sharing moments with family and friends.

These five locations represent the largest Eid prayer gatherings in the world. Setting records is impressive, but the true significance lies in the sense of unity.

Ultimately, it is never merely about numbers; it is about shared prayers, collective joy, and the enduring bond that makes Eid a deeply meaningful celebration, no matter where in the world it is observed.

This article was first published in Wego.