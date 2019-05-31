Largest MoMA Design Store in Asia to open in Hong Kong soon

Fans of art and design will be excited to know that The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has announced its first Design Store in China, which will open at K11 Musea in Hong Kong in August this year.

It is set to become the largest MoMA Design Store in Asia.

The 6,000sqf store has been designed in collaboration with local architect Edge Design, and incorporates elements of the city to make it a unique space where you will find global design objects and gifts, as well as MoMA-exclusive and limited edition products.

The well-curated selection of products available showcase the latest in materials, production and design concepts from around the world, including these:

Photo: Facebook/easttouchhk

Kusama Pumpkins, modelled after an artwork by renowned Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama.

Photo: Facebook/easttouchhk

KAWS BFF, a MoMA-exclusive 26-foot sculpture, that's inspired by pop culture and is well-loved by collectors.

Photo: Facebook/easttouchhk

Dali Cuckoo Clock, a MoMA-exclusive quirky clock, where a cuckoo emerges on one side.

Start planning your visit to MoMA Design Store Hong Kong this August!

This article was first published in Home & Decor.