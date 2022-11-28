The largest super yacht in the world could be built in Saudi Arabia

The innovative Italian firm Lazzarini, famed for creating flying superyachts and futuristic seaports, has just unveiled a massive "terayacht" concept capable of accommodating hundreds upon thousands of seafarers.

Check out the rest of the article if you are interested in the latest luxurious boat that hit the market recently!

What is Pangeos yacht?

Pangeos yacht is a premium superyacht that is touted to become the world's largest boat from Saudi Arabia, designed by the Italian firm Lazzarini. The yacht is built based is basically a turtle-shaped ship large enough to house an entire city.

The boat is named after the Pangea supercontinent, which existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic epochs. Pangeos, like its namesake, would cover a huge portion of the ocean.

The behemoth is 1,800 feet long in total and 2,000 feet wide at its widest point in the wings. The ship would be the world's largest floating structure, costing around US$8 billion (S$11 billion) to build.

What facilities will Pangeos yacht have?

The "floating metropolis" will include resorts, shopping centres, parks, and even ports for smaller ships and planes. The entryway will lead to a villa, apartments, tower blocks, and rooftop terraces. A zone will be built on the ship's upper shell for various flying vehicles.

The lower level of the ship will accommodate 30,000 cells or cluster compartments. It is composed mostly of steel and is supposed to be unsinkable.

The wings of Pangeos will be designed to gather energy from the sea's waves, allowing it to cruise endlessly without releasing greenhouse emissions. Solar panels will be installed on the rooftop to provide additional clean electricity to charge the terayacht.

How many passengers can Pangeos yacht hold?

Since Pangeos is a hybrid of a luxury resort, a cruise liner, and a city, the yacht can accommodate up to 60,000 people.

What are the destinations for Pangeos yacht to sail to?

The designer claimed that rather than operating from a certain port or following a predetermined route, the Pangeos yacht will just cruise around, turning the journey itself into its "destination".

What is unique about Pangeos yacht?

Because of its practically limitless supply of green energy, the tera-turtle can sail around the world indefinitely without emitting any emissions. Solar panels that wrap the yacht generate clean solar electricity for the hotel load and propulsion system.

Pangeos is projected to cruise at a top speed of five knots thanks to nine electric motors each rated at 16,800 horsepower. The "wings" will also benefit from additional power from the waves and wind.

Where will the Pangeos yacht be built?

Saudi Arabia has been proposed as a destination by the designers.

Before construction could begin, approximately one square kilometer of sea would need to be dredged and a circular dam built. The designers have identified King Abdullah Port, located 81 miles (130 km) north of Jeddah, as the optimal location to build the ship.

The firm aims to build the yacht in 2033 with an expected eight-year duration.A crowdfunding campaign has also been launched that will allow people to purchase anything from a virtual admittance ticket (US$16) to a VIP apartment (US$169) via NFT.

ALSO READ: 5 things to do around the world for the seasoned luxury traveller

This article was first published in Wego.