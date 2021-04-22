Last few days to get your fix: Ramen Champion is closing their outlet at Bugis+

When it comes to Japanese food in Singapore, ramen is one of those dishes you can't go wrong with. Springy noodles doused in a rich, hot soup and paired with juicy slices of pork belly? Yes please.

While there are no lack of ramen options in Singapore, Ramen Champion, a restaurant housing a cluster of ramen stalls, is one notable name that most foodies know. For those of you who want a variety of ramen options under one roof, this is the place to be.

Sadly, fans of the chain will have to bid Ramen Champion goodbye for now as it will be shuttering its outlet at Bugis+.

In a post uploaded on their Facebook and Instagram, Ramen Champion announced that the restaurant will be closed with effect from April 26 and that their last day of operation will be on April 25.

While it did not specify the reason for the closure, it did mention that this is a temporary arrangement.

Fans of their slurp-worthy ramen need not be disheartened just yet as the ramen chain assured that they "will be back at a new location" soon.

While waiting for them to reopen, you can always check out other ramen restaurants in Singapore or try your hand at a TikTok instant ramen recipe.

