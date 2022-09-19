Last of its kind Audi R8 V10 coupe is now available in Singapore

Audi's R8 V10 performance RWD (rear-wheel drive) is now the last of its kind as the brand commits to an all-electric production line by 2026.

Powering the R8 is a 5.2-litre V10 FSI engine (as seen in the Lamborghini Huracan), that has been given an extra 30hp and 10Nm of torque, placing it at 570hp and 550Nm of torque. All this power is then transmitted to the rear wheels via a seven speed S tronic transmission.

The rear-wheel drive mid-engine sports car sprints to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 329km/h.

A mechanical limited-slip differential distributes the torque to match the driving situation, ensuring optimum traction even on wet roads.

Suspension in the R8 is also specially adapted to rear-wheel drive with double wishbones in the front and rear, and passive differential lock.

Controlled drifting is also possible in the R8 when Sport mode is activated in the Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC).

A dynamic steering system is also available in the rear-wheel drive R8 for the first (and last) time, providing more direct steering response.

Engine compartment

As with all R8s, its body is built out of aluminium and, to a large extent, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. This brings the R8 V10 coupe to just 1,590kg.

The exterior design takes some cues from the R8 GT4, like the wide and flat Singleframe radiator grille, air outlet grille at the rear, and oval tailpipes.

On the interior, a sharp contoured arch runs around the area in front of the driver's seat, creating the atmosphere of a race car cockpit. This 'monoposto' surrounds the 12.3 inch Audi virtual cockpit.

Customers get a choice of bucket or sport seats in nappa leather, and the words RWD are emblazoned onto the passenger seat.

The R8 V10 Coupe comes in 10 colours and is available at the Audi Centre Singapore with a starting price of $771,036, inclusive of VES and COE. As the whole world heads to an electric age, the R8 with its V10 engine is worthy of any petrolhead's garage.

