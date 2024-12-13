Need last-minute Christmas gifts? Ideas that'll please everyone on your list

It's less than two weeks to Christmas - are you still hoping you can scramble to find quality last-minute gifts? Well, same. Cause in the club… we all scram.

As a last-minute crammer who has still managed to ace every challenge, exam, and test I've ever had to handle, I am coming to you now with nothing short of a Christmas miracle. Here are last-minute gift ideas that are sure to please everyone you know.

Best part yet, you can get them all in a singular retail destination - Bedok Mall. Check out these retailers and take your pick of crowd-pleaser gift ideas:

1. VIVAIA

We all know someone who's equal parts practical and stylish. It's a tough one, but here's a pretty strong pick. These bags from VIVAIA combine fashion-consciousness with functionality - perfect for everyday needs.

You will also be delighted to know that these bags are sustainably crafted from fully recyclable materials so that you can carry style in every stitch while keeping your purchases responsible.

2. THEFACESHOP

Hand someone your love with this gift set for some tender, moisturising care.

It's the festive season and what better way to spend it than with a glow-up? For that special someone, they will enjoy the THEFACESHOP X MOLANG limited-edition products like the Daily Moment Hand Cream Set, which includes: Sunrise Bedroom (musky cedarwood scent with soft and clean finish), Morning Florist (lemon, red rose scent for a refreshing floral finish), and Noon Park (grapefruit and hyacinth scented for a fresh & elegant finish).

3. The Wallet Shop

Want to tell a friend or colleague that they've been slaying in their corporate era? Gift them your support with the minimalistic Bellroy Lite Laptop Sleeve 14" - complete with water-resistant zips and fabric!

An aesthetic choice that combines both functionality and user-centric features, take your pick from a variety of designs.

This festive season, buy any 2 items for 10 per cent off, any 3 or more items for 20 per cent off regular priced items!

Sale happening from now to 25 Dec 2024, while stocks last.

4. Spectacle Hut

Getting a gift for someone who spends long hours on the road or in the sun? This gift is as thoughtful as it is sleek.

Feel at ease knowing that your glasses are designed to keep up with your everyday lifestyle, providing comfort and also durability with its Prizm™ lenses that enhances colour and contrast for a better view all around.

5. Miniso

Have you been naughty, nice, or more importantly - hydrated? Remind your cherished ones to drink enough water with these adorable Pixar drinkware and tumblers.

6. Kiddy Palace

Dear reader, gift a toddler a love for learning with their first book!

For slightly older kids - this vehicle action figure featuring PAW Patrol characters is certain to keep them entertained with its wide variety of functionalities. The ideal gift for your colleagues' children!

7. Cut Butchery

It's time to eat, drink and be merry. Complete your festive spread with these Christmas classics from Cut Butchery.

Even if it's your first time preparing a Christmas dinner, don't fret - cooking instructions are included. Plan ahead for your feast - you can preorder now and collect in-store when it's time to party.

8. Four Leaves

Finally, my favourite gift is one where everyone can partake in - food! Specifically, cake. If you're heading to a Christmas party or hosting one yourself, there's one thing that just about everyone would be happy to receive.

Gifts and gastronomy galore at Bedok Mall

So, there you have it - a list of gifts you can get lickety-split when you take a trip to Bedok Mall. I remain a firm believer that last-minute presents don't have to compromise on thoughtfulness or quality.

Let this guide be a reminder of the magic you can create when you give gifting your best shot, even in a pinch - because what is a gift if not the love you've put into picking them out?

Also, spend a minimum of $180 on weekdays from now till Dec 24 and receive a $15 eCapitaVoucher! Terms and conditions apply.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Bedok Mall.

