Last minute Christmas presents

No pressie? No problem

Every year we vow to be different, we vow to get our Christmas shopping done early and have everything wrapped with a gorgeous little bow on top so we can sit back and tap ourselves on the back as you enjoy some mulled wine come Christmas Eve.

Well, if your plans haven’t quite gone like that there’s no need to worry. With just a week left until the big day, there are still gifts aplenty to be had in time for Christmas Day.

For the Fashionista

JW Anderson Chain Embellished Leather Slippers

When it comes to shoes, there isn’t a hotter pair around than these. Now available in three colours and with shipping guaranteed well before the 25th, these are sure to make even Anna Wintour smile.

Isabel Marant Wool and Cashmere Sweater

With the fashion essential shoulder detailing and oh-so luxe fabric, if you’re going with clothes this Christmas, this is the only one to go for.

Shopbop Archive Chanel Boy in Chevron Red

Let’s face it; you can’t go wrong with Chanel.

Yvonne Leon Diamond and Gold Ring

It’s big, it’s gold, it’s got diamonds – quite frankly, there’s not much not to love about this one.

For the man in your life

Amiri canvas and suede backpack

If you are looking for something that ticks the fashionable and functional boxes, then this backpack, handcrafted in Italy, ticks all the boxes.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

There has been so much buzz about this new phone, maybe because 2020 was the direst year, but also because it sounds pretty awesome. Give your man the gift of tech with this new Apple launch.

Gucci Bee Printed GG Supreme Wallet

In my humble opinion, a wallet is pretty much one of the best gifts you can get anyone really, especially when it’s Gucci.

Kingsman and Deakin & Francis Engraved Cufflinks

Hopefully pretty early on next year the world will start getting back to somewhat normal and that means more in the office time. What’s a better get back to work gift than some stylish cufflinks?

Go big or go home

Devialet Gold Phantom Stereo

The thing about Devialet is that they don’t just look good, they sound pretty darn amazing too. With precision power and an ultra-deep bass, sound comes through in its purest and most perfect form. Well worth the money.

Luciano Sandrone - Barolo 'Cannubi Boschis' from Fine Wine Experience

At USD$1,000 (S$1,300), this is one spenny Barolo but, as masters of their wine art will know, it’s also one of the best.

A private jet

With Covid changing our lives in pretty much every way, one of the safest ways to travel, if you can, is with as few people around as possible. How can you do this?

Well, if you have deep pockets it’s with a private jet. And, if you’re buying one for a friend this year, they should most certainly write a jolly nice thank-you note.

Budget is best

Mediacom Snoopy and Woodstock

2020 has left us all on a bit of a downer so why not cheer someone up in style with this cute little piece.

Shopbop@Home happy holidays candle

My motto is this: you can’t go wrong with a candle.

Hankie Pankie’s Miranda Berrow Espresso Cups

With staying home the new going out, you might as make your surroundings as pretty as possible. And with Hankie Pankie being a new, local business, you are doing your bit for helping small businesses as well.

