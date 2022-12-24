Last-minute Christmas shopping hacks and gift ideas for the procrastinator in all of us

We have all experienced the mad dash to get last-minute Christmas presents.

While rushing down to the nearest shopping mall to look for gifts is always an option, sometimes we are stuck with limited options in store or lacklustre discounts.

Here are some other hacks when Christmas shopping and unique last minute gift ideas that won’t break the bank.

Make use of same day delivery

PHOTO: Pixabay

If you are not one for crowded malls, or just do not have time to do any in-person shopping, make sure to look out for sites that offer same day shipping so that you are able to get your Christmas presents delivered to you in time to wrap them before Christmas day.

One site that offers same day delivery is Lazada. They offer both same day delivery as well as self-collection on specific items.

On top of that, Lazada is currently running a sale from Dec 16 to 28 where you are able to get up to 50per cent off festive items. You are even able to get food and drinks such as Calsberg beer or Jinro soju at a discount if you need drinks for your guests when hosting a Christmas party.

Lazada is also collaborating with Citibank where you can get up to $6 off from now until Jan 3 if you spend a minimum of S$130 on your Citibank credit card. Make sure to stack your vouchers together with sales items to fully maximise your savings when shopping for Christmas items.

Gift an experience

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you are still at a loss of what gift you can get your loved ones, consider gifting them an experience instead of a physical item.

Gifting an experience could be especially appreciated by the minimalist in your life who does not like to collect vast amounts of stuff. It is also a good excuse to plan an activity and spend some quality time with said loved one, making the gift an extra meaningful one.

If you are looking for good deals of attractions around Singapore, check out Klook for deals on different attractions available.

Klook is currently running their Chapters of Joy year-end holiday sale until Dec 31 so you might even be able to get snag extra savings on your purchases.

Current Klook credit card promotion

Their ongoing round of promotions last from now until Dec 24, where you can find hidden promo codes of up to 25per cent off when reading Klook’s short stories.

If you own a Visa card, you can enjoy Visa exclusive promotions such as 15per cent off on Visa weekends with a minimum spend of S$50 or an additional 15per cent off activity bundles with Visa Pass Exclusives.

Support local online bakeries

For the foodies in your life, you can opt to support one of Singapore’s budding local bakeries and gift your loved ones unique and instagrammable confectionaries.

The holiday season is a time for indulgence. Gifting your loved ones with a sweet tooth a variety of unique sweet treats to sample could be a special and unusual present!

For example, online bakery Honeypeachsg is currently offering Christmas specials like their Jingle Cupcake set or their Reindeer Christmas dessert box. These themed box sets come nicely packaged and presentable as gifts so no extra work is required by you.

Honeypeachsg even offers free delivery so you can get the deserts delivered to your loved ones’ doorstep at no extra cost!

Conclusion

Whether you decide to go for physical gifts or choose a less traditional route by gifting an experience or sweet treat, make sure that you are making your money work for you.

The festive period is a high spend period for many of us. Now more than ever, it is important to remember to stack promotions or sales with credit card rewards to earn points as you go about your regular shopping.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.