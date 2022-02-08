Last minute hacks to plan your perfect Valentine's Day

Valentine’s day is coming up in a week’s time and you’re still swamped at work with little time left to plan a romantic night out. That’s okay. We get that you’re busy and you’re completely prepared to face the inevitable black face when you say “but I had work to do” when you have to explain why the night’s activity is going to be “Netflix and chill”.

Ok fine, everyone’s busy, but that doesn’t mean that special day should be anymore less memorable for you or your date. Here’s some hacks to get that last minute planning down pat! We’ve got your back!

Prepare Valentine’s day at home

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re reading this article right now, chances are you’ve not finished planning your Valentine’s yet. At this time, most restaurants are either fully booked or almost there (which doesn’t sound so classy for the price tag).

Go grocery shopping at your neighbourhood supermarket and cook up some dishes at home to pair with some wine, music, and candle lights. You can also make use of oils you already have at home (everything except vegetable oils) to give each other massages.

…Just make sure your home looks inviting.

Take advantage of home delivery services

If you’re in the mood for roses, order a delivery for a bouquet to her office.

If you do not have the time to go grocery shopping yourself, order them online and have the goods sent directly to your home. Some Carousell florists offer same or next day doorstep delivery for free. Food delivery services are also aplenty! Order-in and put them in nicely arranged plates and your date may never know the difference!

Feel free to save yourself the trouble of getting hot and bothered.

Stalk her social media channels

PHOTO: Pexels

This really isn’t as creepy as it sounds. If you’re still stuck on what to get your lady this Valentine’s day, try stalking her Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest channels to see merchants she’s been following, items she’s been liking and what she’s pinned on her board.

With so many retail companies going online these days, it’s hard to keep track of merchants one likes, hence girls sometimes follow accounts and pages to keep abreast of the latest trends and styles from companies.

Pick a merchant from that list, browse their catalogue, and head down to the retail shop to pick the item out. If you’re worried about picking the wrong item, jewelry pieces are usually a safe bet. If not, get her a voucher.

Pack a picnic under the stars

PHOTO: Pexels

If you drive, why not beat the mainstream Valentine’s crowd and drive your date to a quiet park for stargazing in the night? Just check your kitchen for any fruits, biscuits, and alcohol before heading to work on Valentine’s day. At this time of the year, your kitchen will probably still have mandarin oranges, bak kwa, and other miscellaneous snacks, nuts leftover from Chinese New Year.

Pack these in a basket together with a comfy blanket/towel and you’re all set. If you’ve not enough food, stop by Cold Storage to pick up some ham and sushi, and you’re prepared to pick up your date.

Book a staycation or daycation

This option is actually the priciest of the lot. However, if you’re strapped for time and have cash to spare, staycations can make for a mini romantic “getaway” with minimal planning.

Middle-range hotels like Oasia keeps things classy, while boutique hotels such as Hotel Mono make for quirkier and eccentric experiences with their themed decor. Price ranges usually differ between $200+ to $300+ per night (depending on the hotel you choose).

Fortunately, many hotel options are still available this week. So for your convenience, we’ve put together a list of available popular hotels and their prices this Valentine’s Day:

Daycation

Studio M Hotel Price: $80 Address: 3 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238910

Amara Singapore Price: $159 Address: 165 Tg Pagar Rd, Singapore 088539

Naumi Singapore Price: $185 Address: 41 Seah St, Singapore 188396

Staycation

Hotel Mono Price: $107 Address: 18 Mosque St, Singapore 059498

Harbour Ville Hotel Price: $100 Address: 512 Kampung Bahru Rd, Singapore 099448

Capri by Fraser Changi City Price: $198 Address: 3 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486037

**Prices based on available room rates on Dayuse during time of press.

If all else fails, buy a man-thong and boogie to a sexy dance routine

PHOTO: Unsplash

Sounds ridiculous. Downright tacky even. But if your significant other is the goofy sort, this idea can be genius. Your girl may just appreciate your willingness to prance around in a stringy cloth that barely covers your manhood for her entertainment. Doesn’t that simplify things?

This article was first published in MoneySmart.