Late night activities in Singapore: What to do for fun and entertainment after 10pm

If you’ve always felt more alive at night or simply love the tranquillity of the night, we’ve uncovered some after-dark activities. From engaging board games to a blast back to the past, and even a little self-pampering, there’s something for every night-loving soul. Rally your fellow night owls as the nights brim with adventure with these late night activities in Singapore, you can do for fun after 10pm.

Party in an AI-powered futuristic nightclub

The galactic glow of the spacecraft-style entrance at Ark 11 beckons you to enter the otherworldly nightlife theme park for a night of futuristic fun. Its holographic tunnels and vessel-like walls lead you right to the centre of the spacecraft, complete with control panels and monitors with nebula graphics and display.

This is where you can groove alongside a “pulsating animatronic heart” centrepiece and immerse in an unparalleled audio experience. Hit up the AI-powered bar to get your fix; watch AI bartenders shake up your drinks in a captivating display. This is definitely a night to remember at Singapore’s first AI-powered nightclub. For a list of all our favourite clubs, click here.

Ark 11 is located at 181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central, #11-01/02, Singapore 238896. Open Fri 10pm -3am, Sat 10pm – 4pm.

Focus, aim and shoot a bullseye

Pit yourselves against each other with a feathered shoot-out at gastro gaming bar Oche. The high-tech darts venue digitised the classic game of darts with in-built games and real-time scorekeeping but using actual boards and arrows for an authentic darting experience. And to fuel all that throwing and cheering, nosh from their extensive menu, offering everything from main courses to bites and sweets. Or quench your thirst with cocktails, beers, bubbles, and wines from their drinks selection.

Oche Riverside Point is located at 30 Merchant Road, #01-05/06 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282. Open Mon- Thu 4pm- 12am, Fri -Sat 2pm – 1am, Sun 2pm -12am.

Bar hopping

Traverse the city in search of divine libations and explore the tastes and vibes of the vibrant bar scene in Singapore. Hit up the best bar in Singapore, Jigger & Pony for their stalwart cocktail Yuzu Whisky Sour (S$28++) or soak in the seductive vibes of Barood, the Latin-Indian Izakaya with a sexy Paris 69 (S$28++) mixed with gin and champagne.Seek out the four storey dessert bar White Shades for a riff of Old Fashioned with Bomber J (S25++), and if you’re in the mood for some sweets, indulge in quirky gelato flavours on the first floor.

Pull an Overnighter at a Spa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw9Bm27Pxab/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Starting at S$38, G.spa’s Midnight Spa promotion lets you enjoy their facilities through the night. Slip into their comfy loungewear and kick back into the relaxation lounge with a personalised entertainment system.

The 24-hour spa even provides disposable swimwear for invigorating dips in the hot and cold pools and for sweating out in the sauna or steam room. And with a Rainforest cafe and a host of massage and spa treatments (charged separately), you may even decide to spend your night there. For our list of the best late night spas, click here.

G.Spa is located at 102 Guillemard Rd, #02-02, Singapore 399719, p.+65 6280 8988. Open 24 hours. Midnight Spa promotion runs S$38 for members and S$41.04 for non-members, from Sun- Thu 11pm – 1pm the following day.

Midnight shopping

As a city that never sleeps, there are an array of shops that keeps its doors open 24/7 in case you are craving for a snack or are itching for retail therapy. Get yummy Japanese snacks and drinks at the Japanese hypermart Don Don Don Ki; only their Orchard Central branch operates 24/7.

Score some great bargains at Mustafa; they have everything you need from toiletries to stationery and even gold jewellery. For those feeling restless, head to Decathlon at Kallang to test some of their sports equipment; this might inspire you to get some new gear to restart your fitness regime.

Sing your heart out

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvJxBWpOybM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Unleash your inner star at Singapore’s first themed karaoke bar K.Star. With five locations around Singapore, sing to your favourite songs in the whimsically designed themed rooms. Choose from singing in the cosmos and faux bakeries, to belting out in a sci-fi world or a kawaii anime world.

The fully immersive singing experience in their Panaroma or Deluxe rooms will elevate the fun with animated projections to the beats of your song. And if you decide to throw a birthday bash, their VVIP rooms can hold up to 35 people.

K.Star is located at Orchard Central, Clarke Quay, Suntec City, PLQ Mall and Plaza Singapura. Please refer to their website for details.

Meet fellow nocturnal animals

These guys are liveliest in the dark of the night and they all reside in the lush enclosures of the Mandai Wildlife Reserves. Visit your fellow nocturnal animals like the Barn Owl, Brazilian Porcupine, and even Leopards at the Night Safari.

Hop on the tram car for a complimentary Safari Tram Adventure that’ll take you around the safari. Stroll through the darkness and embark on one (or more) of the animal trails. And if you want to meet them up close, catch the Creatures of the Night presentations, who knows they might just be hiding under your seat!

Night Safari is located at 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826. Open 7.15pm -12am. Tickets from S$49.50 for adult residents, and S$34.20 for child residents.

Soak in the sweet past

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw6_qyhSqjl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Late-night desserts are an indulgent affair, but if you head to Bing Tang Tang Shui (which translates to The Rock Sugar Office) for traditional desserts and drinks made with rock sugar, you’ll feel less guilty.

The cafe is fashioned after a retro-themed office, so you can have your desserts and snacks in the meeting room, the office pantry, or even the privacy of the chairman’s office. Have fun playing pretend as characters in the cafe’s story, and with all the props in place, we think you’ll have fun with your imagination. For a list of our favourite late-night dessert spots, click here.

Bing Tang Tang Shui 冰糖糖水办公室 is located at 15 Thomson Hills Drive, Singapore 574759, p+65 8076 2721. Open Mon, Wed -Thu 4.30pm -1.30pm, Fri -Sat 12.30pm -1.30am. Closed Tue.

Scare yourself silly with creepy tales from the beyond

Even though this starts at sunset, it’ll take you into the depths of the night and beyond. Brace yourself for this night walking tour that’ll lead you through the horrors of World War II and paranormal stories from haunted sites you never knew existed. Meander through over 100,000 tombs in one of the world’s largest Chinese cemeteries, and with the help of some ghost-hunting equipment, you’ll know if any of the “friends” are there.

Creepy Tales of Singapore runs Fri and Sat 7.30pm, with the meeting location at Exit A of Haw Par Villa MRT Station. Minimum two persons to start the tour, please enquire for details.

Bust out your inner child with arcade games

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct_lYJ6yjKv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For those young-at-hearts looking for entertainment, Cow Play Cow Moo will provide your dose of childhood fun. With the myriad arcade games and amusement machines, spend the after-hours catching cuddly toys at the claw machines, turning gachapons, or pushing coins for tickets.

Exercise your arms tossing basketballs or practise your aim with the shooting games. Collect those tickets and redeem your points at the end of your play, then head to the retail area to exchange them for prizes.

Cow Play Cow Moo Flagship shop is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City, #03-372 and #b1-152. Open daily 10am -1am.

Settle in for game night at a board game cafe

There’s something wholesome about bonding over board games — especially when it gets competitive. Gather your friends for a cosy night in with over 300 board games to choose from at King And The Pawn for just S$8 to stay as long as you’d like.

Resident board game gurus are there to assist the newbies and guide you in finding the perfect game for a little party or extended date night. Getting the late-night munchies? Their comforting bar favourites, not to mention the innovative drinks menu, will leave you spoilt for choice.

King and the Pawn is located at 24 Purvis St, Level 2, Singapore 188601. Open Tues — Thur 5.30pm — 11.30pm, Fri 5.30pm — 1am, Sat 11am — 1.30am, Sun 11am — 10pm. Closed Mon.

Put on your thinking caps in an immersive escape room

Nothing stimulates the mind better than being locked up in an elaborately-themed room adorned with puzzles and 60 minutes on the clock. If you’re bored of the usual lock-and-key types, Lost SG will satisfy you. In fact, some puzzles — we won’t say which — require you to use body heat or ear-piercing screams to activate certain switches.

Equipped with high-tech mechanisms and vivid sound effects, transport yourself to Egypt to escape from the clutches of a wicked Pharaoh in the biblical-inspired Exodus or Japan’s chilling suicide forest in Aokigahara.

Lost SG is located at 1 Sophia Road, #03-01 Peace Centre, Singapore 228149. Open daily 11am-11pm.

Party the night away with cosmic bowling

They see us rollin’ and having a blast amidst flashing neon lights and good beats at one of Singapore’s hottest cosmic bowling alleys. Strike out with glow-in-the-dark balls at K Bowling, conveniently tucked away in the heart of Orchard Road, in this pumping club — like atmosphere that will have your bowling shoes doubled up as dancing shoes. While between games, take a break with booze and nibbles or challenge each other to a game of darts or pool.

K Bowling is located at 313@Somerset, #03-27, 313 Orchard Road, Singapore 238895. Open daily 10am-1am.

Work up a sweat at Gymm Boxx

Tough it out like no one’s watching at the 24-hour facility Gymm Boxx. After all, it’s not often you’ll have practically the entire space to yourself at midnight. Fitness junkies are free to work out to their hearts’ content and have access to state-of-the-art cardio equipment, an extensive range of strength and resistance machines and a functional training zone equipped with the latest fitness accessories.

Gymm Boxx has nine outlets across Singapore. For more information on their locations and opening hours, visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.