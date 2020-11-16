Late-night activity ideas: Singapore edition 2020

With clubbing and karaoke singing under the government’s proposed nightlife pilot programme, night activities might soon become a reality. But you don’t have to wait for them to open in order to enjoy nightlife — Singapore already has a tonne of late-night activities waiting to be discovered.

So, if you’re sick of watching midnight movies and going for supper, we’ve got your back. Here are our top 8 picks of night activities in Singapore after you’ve had your dinner and don’t want to go home.

Last updated on Nov 12. Prices and promotions for products listed in this article are subject to change without prior notice.

1. Pit your arcade-gaming skills against each other at Cow Play Cow Moo

Branch: Suntec City

Address: Suntec City Mall, Tower 3 & 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #03-372, Singapore 038988

Opening hours: 11am to 1am daily

Price: From $0.16 per token

Branch: Downtown East

Address: E!Hub@Downtown East, Level 41 Pasir Ris Cl, #04-102, Singapore 519599

Price: From $0.16 per token

Opening hours: 11am to 1am daily

Branch: Tampines Mall

Address: Tampines Mall, 4 Tampines Central 5 #02-17, Singapore S529510

Price: From $0.16 per token

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Branch: King Albert Park

Address: King Albert Park Mall, 9 King Albert Park, Singapore 598332

Price: From $0.16 per token

Opening hours: 11am To 11pm

With pasar malams not allowed to operate, the next place you can go to satisfy your claw machine cravings are at arcades such as Cow Play Cow Moo (CPCM). With more than 200 game machines, there’s definitely going to be something for everyone.

2. Solve some puzzles and escape rooms at Lost SG

Address: 1 Sophia Road, #03-01/02/03, Peace Centre, Singapore 228149

E-mail: hr@lost.sg

Phone: 6717 1688

Price: From $21.90 per person

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursday at 11am to 10.45pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 11am to 12.45am

You and your gang are trapped on a prison island. Or, in Japan’s infamous suicide forest. Or, in a haunted mausoleum.

Now, you’ve gotta put your heads together to solve puzzles and uncover clues, which will lead to your escape from the terrifying place. You’ve only got 60 minutes to do so. Make it one helluva night!

3. Strike up a storm while vibing to neon lights and your favourite tunes at K Bowling Club

Address: 313 @ Somerset,#03-27, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

E-mail: booking@kbowlingclub.com

Phone: 67375313

Price: From $11 per game per person

Opening hours: 10am to 3am daily

With neon lights, party music and glow-in-the-dark atmosphere, this bowling club is the next best alternative while we wait for Zouk to reopen.

Conveniently located in 313 Somerset, this is definitely a great activity to keep you and your friends entertained after a filling dinner.

4. Spot nocturnal animals at the Night Safari

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road Singapore 729826

E-mail: enquiry@wrs.com.sg

Phone: 6269 3411

Price: From $22 per person

Opening hours: Thursdays to Sundays at 7pm to 11pm

How about embarking on a fascinating journey through the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park as a late-night date idea? Just remember to book your tickets online first before heading down.

5. Putt your mini golfing skills to the test at Holey Moley

Address: 3B River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024

E-mail: info@holeymoley.com.sg

Phone: 3129 0000

Price: From $12 per person

Opening hours: Thursdays to Sundays at 7pm to 11pm

It’s mini golf with a twist at Holey Moley where you get to, umm, putt your balls through shark-infested waters and even into the Nine Iron Throne itself.

But, if you’re planning a family night out, you’d be glad to know that guests under five years old get to play for free.

However, do take note that minors under 18 are not legally allowed into the venue after 8pm. Due to liquor license requirements, anyone younger than 18 years of age must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

6. Treat yourself to a massage or spa after hours

Massage/Spa Price Operating hours Services and amenities G.Spa From $68 24/7 – Steam and sauna room – Jacuzzi – Hot and cold pools – Lounge with reclining sofa bed – All-day buffet – Body massages – Foot reflexology – Facials An Qi Spa From $10 – 24/7 at Beach Road branch and Middle Road branch – 10am to 9pm at People’s Park Center branch – Foot reflexology – Gua sha – Ba guan – Ear candling – Body massages – Facials Emperor Spa From $39 10am to 4am daily – Body massages – Foot reflexology Spa Nes From $58 11am to 6am daily – Steam and sauna rooms – Private jacuzzi – Hot and cold jacuzzi pools – Lounge – All-day buffet – Body massages – Foot reflexology – Facials – Free parking for members

Address: 102 Guillemard Road #02-02, Singapore 399719

E-mail: enquiries@gspa.com.sg

Phone: 6280 8988

Price: From $68

Opening hours: 24/7

Before you brush this luxurious spa off due to its slightly hefty price points, just remember that this includes unlimited usage of their facilities, including steam and sauna rooms, jacuzzi, hot and cold pools and an all-day buffet. With 24-hour access, think of it as you’re paying $68 for a 2D1N staycay. Now, is it worth it?

Branch: Anqi Spa @ Beach RoadAddress: 275 Beach Road, #01-02, Singapore 199549Phone: 6291 0882Opening hours: 24/7

Branch: Anqi Spa @ Middle Road

Address: 135 Middle Road Bylands Building, #1-10/11, Singapore 188975

Phone: 6292 3433

Opening hours: 24/7

Branch: Anqi Spa @ People’s Park Center

Address: 101 Upper Cross Street People’s Park Centre, #03-79, Singapore 058357

Phone: 65331877

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm daily

Price at all branches: From $10

Night owls looking for a place to chill after a day of activities can choose to head over to An Qi Spa, a Chinese massage parlour with three outlets in Singapore.

Right now, they’re offering some great deals, ranging from only $10 for off for body massages and $5 off for foot massages, redeemable at their Beach Road and Middle Road branches.

Address: 6 Handy Rd, The Luxe, #01-01, Singapore 229234 and 90 Eu Tong Sen St, Singapore 059811

Phone: 6363 1555

Price: From $39

Opening hours: 10am to 4am daily

As we all know, massages in Singapore can cost quite a bomb (ah, we miss the cheap massages in Bangkok) at an average of $50 an hour.

This means that Emperor Spa’s $39 one-hour foot massage is considered a steal, but only if you can make it during their happy hour promotion on weekdays from 10am to 6pm.

Address: Annex@Furama Riverfront Hotel, 407 Havelock Road Level 2, Singapore 169634

E-mail: info@spanes.sg

Phone: 8778 6307

Price: From $58

Opening hours: 11am to 6am daily

Just like G.spa, Spa Nes also offers a full day spa package with unlimited usage of their pools, jacuzzis, steam and sauna rooms along with an all-day buffet but at a slightly cheaper price point of $58.

The only difference between Spa Nes and G.spa would probably be their opening hours, so pick whatever you think is the best bang for your buck.

7. Suss out paranormal activity on the Creepy Tales of Singapore Ghost Tour by Oriental Tours

Address: 50, Lor 28 Geylang, Singapore 398453, but meet at Haw Par Villa MRT Station Exit A

E-mail: info@oriental.tours

Phone: 8262 6266

Price: $150 per person (Min. 2 pax)

Duration: 3 hours, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

This tour isn’t exactly late-night per se, but it’ll make your night seem to go on forever as you visit some of the most haunted locations in Singapore and hear true stories of the horrors of World War II from your guide. Experience paranormal activity first-hand with candles and ghost detecting devices provided on the tour, and hope you don’t bring a spirit back home with you.

8. Make time fly by playing games with your friends at The Mind Cafe

Address: 60A Prinsep Street, Singapore 188664

E-mail: admin@themindcafe.com.sg

Phone: 8121 5188

Price: From $5

Opening hours: Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays at 11am to 2am, Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays at 11am to 6am

With hundreds of exciting games to choose from, you and your buddies will be glad that this place is open until 6am.The cafe’s free flow drinks and snacks (only available with gaming packages) are sure to keep you powering through the night.

Pro tip 1: Remember to always call in advance as these places are pretty popular and walk-ins will almost, always guarantee disappointment.

Pro tip 2: While booking online or paying at the venue, make sure you remember to use a credit card to get some cashback or miles too!

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.