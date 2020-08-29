Late night cafes in Singapore: Where to get your coffee fix after 10pm on weekends

Have you ever craved a good coffee (or artisanal tea , if you prefer) in the evening, and then swiftly realised that only the chains are open? Or maybe, you don’t drink but you’re looking for a post dinner date spot . If so, this article might just help you out some.

1. Butter Studio

Satisfy cravings at Butter Studio with freshly baked pastries and delectable desserts along with a delicious cup of joe!

Butter Studio is located at 147 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208865. Open Mon-Thu 12pm – 9pm, Fri 12pm – 11pm, Sat 11am – 12am, and Sun 11am – 9pm.

2. I Am …

Missing the quaint coffee houses in Europe? I am..’s cosy European flair will remedy that – plus its halal-certified! The next time you are in Haji Lane, wander into I Am… for a coffee fix.

I Am… is located at 674 North Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 188804. Open Mon-Thu 9am – 11pm, Fri-Sat 9am-1am and Sun 9am – 10pm.

3. Laurent Bernard Chocolatier

There is no better combination than coffee and chocolate. Laurent Bernard supplies quality artisan chocolates that go beautifully with a hot cup of steaming coffee.

Laurent Bernard Chocolatier is located at 80 Mohammad Sultan Road #01-11, Singapore, 239013. Open Tue 2pm – 10pm, Wed-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm – 11.30pm, Sun 10am – 10pm.

4. PS. Café Petit

PS Café needs no introduction. With the same charm of its other outlets, PS Café offers savoury classics and indulgent sweet treats to go along with a strong coffee and wonderful late night chats.

PS. Cafe Petit is located at No.41, Blk 78 Guan Chuan Street, Tiong Bahru, Singapore 160078. Open daily 9am – 11pm.

5. Milk and Honey Gelato

Who can resist creamy Gelato for a late night snack? They even have a gelato buffet so treat yo’ self at Milk and Honey Gelato!

Milk and Honey Gelato is located at 86 Bedok North Street 4, #01-179, Singapore 460086. Open Mon-Wed 2pm – 11pm, Thu 1pm – 11pm, and Fri-Sun 1pm – 12am.

6. Lola’s Café

Wake up and smell the coffee! Lola’s Café delights with hot fresh food and freshly ground coffee. Each visit is special with affordable café grub and the perfect cup of coffee.

Lola’s Cafe is located at 5 Simon Road, Singapore 545893. Open daily 10am – 10.30pm.

7. Mosanco Enchanted Cafe

Mosanco Enchanted Cafe is your magical solution to cafe cravings at 3am, because this place is open 24 hours daily! Head down anytime for a range of brunch and main options, or indulge your sweet tooth with their sinful desserts.

Mosanco Enchanted Cafe is located at 88 Rangoon Road, #01-04, Singapore 218374. Open 24 hours daily.

8. Whisk & Paddle

This little gem is tucked away in the heart of Punggol, but its spectacular views and delicious food make it worth a visit! They offer a great range of savoury options as well as desserts that look almost too good to eat.

Whisk & Paddle is located at 10 Tebing Lane, #01-01, Singapore 828826. Open Mon-Fri 3.30pm – 10.30pm and Sat-Sun 9.30am – 10.30pm.

9. Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go

PHOTO: Hoteljen.com

Simple and delicious is the name of the game at Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go. Head over for a selection of light bites and coffee, and for a real treat, opt for their sinful milkshakes.

Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go is located at 1A Cuscaden Rd, Lobby Hotel Jen Tanglin, Singapore 249716. Open daily 6.30am – 11pm.

10. Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate

We all know Awfully Chocolate for their indulgent desserts, but Ninethirty also features a great selection of classic cafe fare. Thirsty? Try their extensive selection of hot and cold chocolate drinks.

Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate is located at 131 East Coast Road, Singapore 428816. Open Mon-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri 12pm – 12am, Saturday 9.30am – 12am, and Sun 9.30am – 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.