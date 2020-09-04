Late night desserts in Singapore: Where to go for sweet treats after-hours

So many desserts , so little time – we feel it all the more keenly now with many F&B venues in Singapore revising opening hours to suit consumption culture in Phase 2.

Well, whether you need something sweet in the middle of the week to perk up or out during the weekend and are hit with a serious case of munchies, here’s our ever-handy guide to dessert spots in Singapore that open past 9.30pm to satiate all your sweet tooth cravings.

Western desserts

1. 2am: dessertbar

Perfect for intimate date nights, 2am dessertbar’s offerings are not only delicious but extremely gorgeous to look at. Case in point: Dolce Vita ($25, pictured) featuring amaretto vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate cake, and pistachio white truffle crumble.

They also have a dazzling array of beverages from champagne and cocktails to tea and coffee.

2am: dessertbar is located at 21a Lorong Liput, Holland Village, Singapore 277733. Open Tues-Sat 3pm-2am, Sun 3pm-11.45pm.

2. Belo

A collaboration between the folks behinds Les Patisseries and PizzaFace, Belo SG is a cafe by day and hip pizza bar when the sun goes down. But what’s gotten us hooked is their all-day dessert shop featuring artisanal cakes and pastries like the Lemon Yuzu Tart ($6) and Matcha Opera ($7).

It’s also a haven for waffle lovers with flavours such as Salted Caramel ($13) and the rose-and-lychee Ispahan ($15).

Belo SG is located at 222 Upper Thompson Road, Singapore 574354. Open Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri 10am-11pm, Sat 9am-11pm, Sun 9am-10pm.

3. Voyage Patisserie

Indulge in delectable French desserts created with finesse using seasonal fruits in this peaceful cafe hidden in Tiong Bahru.

Highlights include Cacao Beignets ($12) with whipped chocolate ganache and a Hokkaido sweet Corn Souffle ($18) accompanied by toasted popcorn ice cream. It might be a little out of the way but these classy confections are definitely worth the journey.

Voyage Patisserie is located at 249 Outram Road, Singapore 169048. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-12am.

4. Grin Affair

The team at Grin Affair believe that desserts should be a part of our everyday lives – if they are made of real food. So you don’t have to worry about what goes into their adorable “jarcakes”, which are also fun and convenient to eat.

Grab one for a quick snack in between life’s hustle and bustle or enjoy them in their casual little space in Bishan.

Grin Affair is located at Block 505D, Bishan Street 11, #01-408, Singapore 574505. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-12am, Sat-Sun 4pm-1am.

5. Twenty Grammes

While their ice cream and waffles are hot favourites among regulars, the beautiful tartlets and decadent mini-cakes at Twenty Grammes are dark horses that deserve more credit.

Favourites include the Charcoal Fruit Tart ($30 for 4) and a handcrafted Mini Salted Caramel Cakes ($45 for 30). Keep an eye out for their dessert boxes filled with samplings of their delectable goods.

Twenty Grammes is located at 75 North Bridge Road, #01-01, Singapore 198721. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-1am.

Ice cream & waffles

1. Salted Caramel

It’s hard to beat ice cream on waffles for dessert, and one spot that has been doing it for a long time is Salted Caramel in the Thomson neighbourhood. Try childhood favourites such as Milo Crunch and Horlicks Tim Tam and of course, namesake flavour Salted Caramel.

Their extensive range includes dairy-free sorbets for the lactose-intolerant too.

Salted Caramel is located at 246F Upper Thompson Road, Singapore 574370. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am.

2. Sweet Cheeks Gelato

You’re in for a wild ride with Sweet Cheeks Gelato’s boundless gelato island in Potong Pasir. Their staples include a diversity of classic and unusual combinations such as Cereal Milk and Marshmallow Oreo .

Also, keep an eye out for their seasonal fruity specials. We hear the Açai Banana is a real winner.

Sweet Cheeks Gelato is located at 37 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347862. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 1pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 1pm-1am.

3. oblong

Waffle-heads should be familiar with Oblong’s buttermilk and red velvet waffles . Crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they’re best served with a topping of ice cream alongside a soothing Flat White that will rival Australia’s coffeehouses. Their interior is also hip-looking and IG-worthy.

oblong is located at 10 Maju Avenue, #01-2353, Singapore 556688. Open Mon-Wed, Sun 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 1pm-1am.

4. Obsessive Chocolat Desire Cafe (OCD Cafe)

Definitely an obsession we understand, the highlight at OCD Cafe is their delightfully sinful range of high-grade chocolate ice creams of different origins.

Find your chocolate bias by sampling the Madagascar 33 per cent Milk, Ecuador 40 per cent Milk, Belgium Dark 60 per cent, Brazil 72per cent Dark and Africa 85per cent Dark.

OCD Cafe is located at Block 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-12am.

5. Lickers

Expect velvety smooth and creamy ice cream here in this artisanal dessert haven in Kovan. Coffee lovers should try the Cold Brew Creme while the adventurous should snag a Yakult Oreo.

All flavours pair well with their waffles and coupled with the neon signs and artsy decor, Lickers is a great place for your midnight munchies.

Lickers is located at Block 124, Hougang Avenue 1, Singapore 530124. Open Tues-Thurs 1pm-2am, Fri-Sun 12pm-2am.

6. Cottontail Creamery

For the unconventional, this Taiwanese cafe serves up uncommon ice cream flavours such as Craft Beer IPA and Olive Oil and Blackcurrant . Sweet and savoury crepes are also available for those who want something different; if you feel like having Basque Burnt Cheesecake , you’re in luck too.

Cottontail Creamery is located at Block 326, Serangoon Avenue 3, #01-378, Singapore 550326. Open Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri 11am-11pm, Sat 9am-11pm, Sun 9am-10pm.

7. Udders Ice Cream

A household name in the ice cream business in Singapore, Udders has a plethora of flavours that are delicious no matter which tier they’re in. From classics like vanilla and cookies and cream to locally-inspired chendol and Mao Shan Wang , they also have delightfully boozy flavours under their belt.

Udders has multiple branches across Singapore. More information and opening hours can be found here.

Asian desserts

1. Ah Chew Desserts

Go old school with traditional Chinese sweets at Ah Chew Desserts. Their Mango sago pomelo is perfect for a hot day while the yam paste is ideal if you’re after something warm and luscious. For a different sort of fusion, their steamed egg dessert topped with chocolate cookies might surprise you.

Ah Chew Desserts is located at Liang Seah Place 10/11, 1 Liang Seah Street, Singapore 189032. Open Mon-Thurs 12.30pm-12pm, Fri 12.30pm-1am, Sat 1.30pm-1am, Sun 1.30pm-12am.

2. O’ma Spoon Korean Dessert Cafe

Ready for TGIF? Treat yourself with sweet, yet healthy yummy desserts!!🍨🍨😍 #빙수좋아 #bingsu #dessert #icecream Posted by O'ma spoon Korean Dessert Cafe on Friday, April 26, 2019

While a trip to Korea might not be possible at the moment, you can satisfy your Bingsu cravings right in the heart of Orchard Road. Choose between classic flavours like Injeolmi and Green Tea or a dessert hybrid of Bingsu and cheesecake with the Mango Cheesecake Bingsu.

O’ma Spoon Korean Dessert Cafe is located at [email protected] , #04-20/32 Orchard Road, Singapore 238895. Open Mon-Thurs, Sun 11.15am-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.15am-11pm.

3. Rochor Original Beancurd

Are you a beancurd lover? Enjoy a bowl of hot, smooth and silky beancurd! What are you waiting for! Drop by our stores today! 2 Short street 156/158 Sims Ave Posted by Rochor Original Beancurd on Friday, March 11, 2016

Soya beancurd is a classic that is enjoyed by young and old alike and Rochor Original Beancurd is a beloved name. Along with the silky smooth tau huey , feast on the crispy fried you tiao and durian rolls before washing it down with soya bean milk or cooling grass jelly .

Rochor Original Beancurd is located at 2 Short Street, Singapore 188211. Open Mon-Thurs 10.30am-11pm, Fri-Sat 10.30am-12.30am, Sun 10.30am-11pm.

4. Dessert First

More modern than Ah Chew Desserts, Dessert First has an extensive menu so bringing your pals might be a good idea for sampling their mouth-watering wares. Enjoy shaved ice in a variety of fruity flavours and warm your bellies with glutinous rice balls in soup or rolled in peanut crumble.

Durian lovers will also love their rich durian creations made from D24 durians.

Dessert First is located at 8 Liang Seah Street, #01-04, Singapore 189029. Open Mon-Thurs 12.30pm-12.30am, Fri-Sat 12.30pm-1.30am, Sun 12pm-12.30am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.