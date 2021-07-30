The latest EZ-link card can be used to pay for ERP and comes with many other benefits

EZ-Link Pte Ltd will launch its new EZ-Link Motoring Card come July 30, 2021.

The EZ-Link Motoring Card is compliant with the CEPAS standard, so it can used for ERP and CEPAS-compliant carpark payments. It can be used in second Generation In-Vehicle Units and is future compatible with the next-gen On-Board Unit.

But why switch over from your current cashcard? Well, for a start, users of the new card will stand to benefit from a targeted lineup of motoring rewards under the firm's EZ-Link Rewards programme.

These include 25 per cent off professional car evaluation services at VICOM, discounted car washes and offers for motoring insurance.

Find topping up your Cashcard a real hassle? With the new card, you'll also be able to register on the EZ-Link Mobile App to access its full suite of services. These include conducting mobile top-ups via their iOS or Android devices with no additional fees, so you can can seamlessly top-up your card wherever you are!

Furthermore, you will also be able to track transactions, apply for the Auto Top-Up service, access card blocking services and earn EZ-Link Rewards points.

The EZ-Link Motoring Card will be sold at $10 per card (with $5 stored value) and will be made progressively available at 7-Eleven convenience stores. It is eligible for auto-top up via the EZ-Link App, as well as with GIRO via AXS stations.

Motorists may also conduct manual top-ups at General Ticketing Machines, TransitLink Ticket Offices, ATM machines, 7-Eleven convenience stores and EZ-Link top-up machines at selected CapitaLand malls.

For more information on the new EZ-link Motoring Card, visit its dedicated FAQ site here.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.