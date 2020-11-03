Latest Foodpanda promo codes in Singapore (November 2020)

Can’t find what you want on the green? Maybe, you’d like to consider searching on the pink, and by that we mean foodpanda.

Making social distancing easier to bear since January 2020, foodpanda offers hungry patrons like you and I hundreds of delicious options at all times of the day.

Similar to Grabfood and Deliveroo, foodpanda delivers food from restaurants around you and, more recently, groceries within the hour for a small fee.

On foodpanda, you get the option to place your order online or via their dedicated mobile app. Once you’ve put in the delivery address, you’d be able to view the available food options and ongoing promotions, which currently include cash back, free delivery and restaurant-specific discounts.

But if you’re like us, still looking for other ways to save, here’s a lowdown on foodpanda’s current promo codes, their grocery delivery service, and delivery subscription plans.

Foodpanda promo codes for November 2020

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 15 per cent off your order No promo code needed, just choose pick-up instead of delivery – New & existing users New users get 50 per cent off on their first foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $10 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8 SAVE50 Dec 31, 2020 New users New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a Citibank card Single-use only CITINEW Dec 31, 2020 New users Get $6 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITINOV Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Get $11 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions daily CITINOV11 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users New customers get $5 off on their first 3 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a UOB card Single-use only UOB5NEW Dec 31, 2020 New users Get $6 off foodpanda with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card First 3,500 redemptions only UOBNOV Nov 30, 2020 Existing users New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a DBS/POSB card Single-use only DBS8NEW Dec 31, 2020 New users Get $5 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $25 on a DBS/POSB card Maximum 2 redemptions per user DBSNOV Nov 30, 2020 Existing users New customers get free delivery and $5 off on their first foodpanda order, minimum spend of $10 on PayLah! First 5,000 redemptions only Single-use only PLNEW Dec 31, 2020 New users Get free delivery on your foodpanda order, minimum spend of $18 on PayLah! First 300 redemptions daily Maximum 2 redemptions per user a month FDPAYLAH Dec 31, 2020 Existing users Get $5 off on pizza with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions only FLASHHLTH 1pm to 5pm on Nov 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, 2020 Existing users Get up to 40 per cent off on your Domino’s Pizza order, no minimum spend required – Nov 3 to 30, 2020 Existing users Get 30 per cent off on your Crave (nasi lemak and other local delights) order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6 – Nov 1 to 7, 2020 Existing users Get 30 per cent off on your Pezzo (pizza) order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $7 – Nov 8 to 14, 2020 Existing users Get free delivery on your LiHo (bubble tea) order with a minimum spend of $10 – Nov 15 to 21, 2020 Existing users Get 25 per cent off on your Popeyes (fried chicken) order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6 – Nov 22 to 28, 2020 Existing users Get $5 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $20 MATCHDAY 6pm to 12am on Nov 7 and 8, 2020 Existing users

Foodpanda shops, pandamart and other promotions

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type New users get 50 per cent off on their first 3 foodpanda shops orders with a minimum spend of $15 Discount capped at $8 SHOPSNEW Nov 30, 2020 New users Get $5 off on selected healthy brands and products with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions only FLASHHLTH 1pm to 5pm on Nov 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, 2020 Existing users Foodpanda shops users get $5 off their Mothercare orders with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 2 redemptions per user SHOPSMC5 Dec 31, 2020 Existing users Pandamart users get $6 off 3 orders with a minimum spend of $12 Maximum 3 redemptions per user Valid for orders at Outram, Yishun, Tampines, Whampoa, Redhill and Gemini@Sims outlets only MART6X3 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Foodpanda shop users get $6 off 3 orders with a minimum spend of $12 Maximum 3 redemptions per user Valid for orders from Guardian, The Body Shop, Mothercare, Etude House, Analogue+, Gadget Mix only SHOPS4X3 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Enjoy $11 off selected snacks and drink brands with a minimum spend of $22 Maximum 2 redemptions per user REAL11 Nov 22, 2020 Existing users New pandamart users get $8 off on their order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user HTNSMART Dec 31, 2020 New users Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $11.11 off their order with a minimum spend of $40 on a Citibank card Maximum 2 redemptions per user CITISHOPS11 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $6 off their order with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card

First 1,000 redemptions only UOBSHOPS11 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users

Apart from delivering piping hot food, foodpanda also offers grocery delivery right to your doorstep for a small fee. Depending on your delivery address, you can find fresh produce, household cleaning items, toiletries, beverages, snacks and more available on pandamart.

If you’re looking for something specific, then head on over to foodpanda shops.

Once again, depending on your delivery address, you’ll have the option to purchase items like baby care products from Mothercare, wine from Wine Connection, traditional Chinese remedies from Eu Yan Sang and more.

This service is perfect for times when you desperately need an ingredient when you’re testing the latest viral recipe or in need of a last-minute birthday/anniversary gift. Not to mention, their average delivery time is only 25 minutes!

On the fence about delivery subscription plans? Well, this might make you reconsider. With a tiered subscription plan, foodpanda gives you the option to choose from 5, 10 or 50 food deliveries a month for a fixed fee. This does not only apply to food delivery but also grocery.

Considering that the cost of a single delivery on foodpanda would set you back by $2.99 or $3.49, paying $3.99 a month for 5 deliveries is a steal.

Perhaps, the only downside is that they do not have a rebate or point system in place, and unless you get the highest subscription plan, you don’t get to enjoy any other benefits (boohoo!).

A life hack that you can use to reduce your bill or accumulate points that can go into funding your next foodpanda order is to pay your bills with the right credit card.

*Rewards change periodically and applies to successful applicants of selected credit cards only. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.