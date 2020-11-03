Latest Foodpanda promo codes in Singapore (November 2020)

Can’t find what you want on the green? Maybe, you’d like to consider searching on the pink, and by that we mean foodpanda.
Making social distancing easier to bear since January 2020, foodpanda offers hungry patrons like you and I hundreds of delicious options at all times of the day.
Similar to Grabfood and Deliveroo, foodpanda delivers food from restaurants around you and, more recently, groceries within the hour for a small fee.
On foodpanda, you get the option to place your order online or via their dedicated mobile app. Once you’ve put in the delivery address, you’d be able to view the available food options and ongoing promotions, which currently include cash back, free delivery and restaurant-specific discounts.
But if you’re like us, still looking for other ways to save, here’s a lowdown on foodpanda’s current promo codes, their grocery delivery service, and delivery subscription plans.
Foodpanda promo codes for November 2020
Foodpanda shops, pandamart and other promotions
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|
New users get 50 per cent off on their first 3 foodpanda shops orders with a minimum spend of $15
Discount capped at $8
|SHOPSNEW
|Nov 30, 2020
|New users
|
Get $5 off on selected healthy brands and products with a minimum spend of $12
Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions only
|FLASHHLTH
|1pm to 5pm on Nov 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, 2020
|Existing users
|
Foodpanda shops users get $5 off their Mothercare orders with a minimum spend of $15
Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|SHOPSMC5
|Dec 31, 2020
|Existing users
|
Pandamart users get $6 off 3 orders with a minimum spend of $12
Maximum 3 redemptions per user
Valid for orders at Outram, Yishun, Tampines, Whampoa, Redhill and Gemini@Sims outlets only
|MART6X3
|Nov 30, 2020
|Existing users
|
Foodpanda shop users get $6 off 3 orders with a minimum spend of $12
Maximum 3 redemptions per user
Valid for orders from Guardian, The Body Shop, Mothercare, Etude House, Analogue+, Gadget Mix only
|SHOPS4X3
|Nov 30, 2020
|Existing users
|
Enjoy $11 off selected snacks and drink brands with a minimum spend of $22
Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|REAL11
|Nov 22, 2020
|Existing users
|
New pandamart users get $8 off on their order with a minimum spend of $15
Maximum 1 redemption per user
|HTNSMART
|Dec 31, 2020
|New users
|
Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $11.11 off their order with a minimum spend of $40 on a Citibank card
Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|CITISHOPS11
|Nov 30, 2020
|Existing users
|Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $6 off their order with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card
First 1,000 redemptions only
|UOBSHOPS11
|Nov 30, 2020
|Existing users
1. Foodpanda grocery delivery, pandamart
Apart from delivering piping hot food, foodpanda also offers grocery delivery right to your doorstep for a small fee. Depending on your delivery address, you can find fresh produce, household cleaning items, toiletries, beverages, snacks and more available on pandamart.
2. Foodpanda shops
If you’re looking for something specific, then head on over to foodpanda shops.
Once again, depending on your delivery address, you’ll have the option to purchase items like baby care products from Mothercare, wine from Wine Connection, traditional Chinese remedies from Eu Yan Sang and more.
This service is perfect for times when you desperately need an ingredient when you’re testing the latest viral recipe or in need of a last-minute birthday/anniversary gift. Not to mention, their average delivery time is only 25 minutes!
3. Foodpanda delivery subscription plan, panda pro
On the fence about delivery subscription plans? Well, this might make you reconsider. With a tiered subscription plan, foodpanda gives you the option to choose from 5, 10 or 50 food deliveries a month for a fixed fee. This does not only apply to food delivery but also grocery.
Considering that the cost of a single delivery on foodpanda would set you back by $2.99 or $3.49, paying $3.99 a month for 5 deliveries is a steal.
Perhaps, the only downside is that they do not have a rebate or point system in place, and unless you get the highest subscription plan, you don’t get to enjoy any other benefits (boohoo!).
A life hack that you can use to reduce your bill or accumulate points that can go into funding your next foodpanda order is to pay your bills with the right credit card.
*Rewards change periodically and applies to successful applicants of selected credit cards only. Terms and conditions apply.