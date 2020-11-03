Latest GrabFood promo codes (November 2020)

Got a craving that needs to be satisfied, but want to practise social distancing during this time? Not a problem.

GrabFood, one of Singapore’s top food delivery service providers, that offers thousands of delicious options at any time of the day can be your go-to foodie buddy.

Whether you’re craving for some Western, Chinese, Japanese, local hawker food or a latte from a nearby cafe, chances are pretty high that you will find it listed on GrabFood.

Here’s a list of GrabFood promo codes for November and some extra information regarding GrabFood that you should know of.

GrabFood promo codes

Apart from the Grab’s exclusive bundle and daily promotions that you see on the app or browser, here are a few other promo codes that you can use at check out to save money while satisfying your hunger pangs.

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type Get 40 per cent off with minimum spend of $40, discount capped at $20 EAT40 – New & existing users New users get $8 off your first 2 orders, no minimum order needed 8TASTY – New users Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 20 per cent off your order, discount capped at $10 No promo code needed – New & existing users Get $6 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI6 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Get $12 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI12 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Get $5 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI5 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users Get $10 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI10 Nov 30, 2020 Existing users

If you’re working from home, taking social distancing seriously, or finding it difficult to meal prep (yes, we totally get it), then you should consider getting a GrabFood delivery subscription plan. For $9.90, you get a fixed 50 food deliveries to utilise per month that translates to almost 2 deliveries a day.

Given that each GrabFood delivery charges between $3 to $5 per order, it makes perfect financial sense to get this if you order food more than 3 times a month. Just note that each order needs to hit a minimum of $10, else a surcharge will apply.

For foodies stuck at home, GrabFood has just launched their Grab Foodie Pack. For just $7.99 (original price $9.99), this voucher pack worth $125 consists of:

30 x $4 GrabFood vouchers

1 x 20 per cent off GrabMart

1 x 20 per cent GrabExpress

While it may not be as good of deal as their delivery subscription service, it is still definitely worth purchasing if you make GrabFood orders frequently for yourself or as surprise car package for your loved ones. Available in limited quantities and for purchase in-app only.

3. GrabRewards

Since March 2, 2020, the good days when you could earn 6 GrabReward points for $1 on GrabFood if you had a Platinum membership, are gone. Now, even with the Platinum membership, which is the highest membership tier for Grab, you only earn 4 GrabReward points per $1 spent on GrabFood.

Apart from earning lesser points per transaction, the amount of points needed to exchange for vouchers and other rewards have also increased. A $5 Grab voucher used to cost between 1,900 to 2,200 points, depending on your membership tier.

With the revision, a $5 Grab voucher will now cost you 2,500 points – that’s a 300 point difference and an additional spend of $50 (based on a platinum membership).

Accumulate points, earn cash back or even air miles that can go into funding your next food order when you swipe with the right credit card.

*Rewards change periodically and applies to successful applicants of selected credit cards only. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.