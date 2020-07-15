Latest McDonald's delivery promotions and deals (2020)

After a mini-hiatus (that caused many of us a minor heart attack), McDonald's has reopened for delivery, takeaway and drive-through.

Love it or hate it, but you cannot ignore McDonald's. You'd most likely end up ordering in from here regardless of your mood or occasion.

It could be for a quick breakfast with the folks, after a night on the town or simply because you want a box of 20-piece McNuggets and a McFlurry to celebrate singlehood - McDonald's has always been the go-to.

Which is why for many (including us), it felt like the world was caving in when McDonald's abruptly announced that it was going to close until further notice.

Thankfully, this only lasted a little over 3 weeks (phew!). So if you're like us and you can't wait to get your McDonald's fix, here's what you need to know about their new opening hours, and how to save on your next McDelivery or GrabFood order.

Why did McDonald's decide to close?

Even though they were on the list of essential shops allowed to remain open during the circuit breaker, McDonald's decided to close on April 18, 2020 as a preventive measure to contain the community spread of Covid-19 and protect their senior staff. This came a few days after five of their employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Has McDonald's changed their opening hours?

During Phase 2 of post-Circuit Breaker, most of McDonald's restaurants (including those which are situated in parks), McCafe counters and dessert kiosks will be open daily from 6am to 12am. McDelivery will also be available daily from 7am to 11pm, last order 10:30pm.

Dining-in at your favourite McDonald's is now possible. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, during your next visit, you will find that tables have been placed 1-metre apart, seats are marked and protective shields have been installed at the front counter.

Any other changes?

Yes, just one more. McDelivery will now be 100 per cent contactless and will not be accepting cash upon delivery.

Instead, it will only be accepting cashless payments like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, NETS, NETS Flashpay, EZ Link, Android Pay, Apple Pay, etc.

Current McDonald's promotions and new menu items

Making our mornings sweeter, Donut Sticks have just been added to McDonald's breakfast menu. Priced at $3.60 on McDelivery, it comes with a cup of McCafe® Premium Roast Coffee.

More breakfast options with 2 new additions to McDonald's Grab & Go menu. Get the new Chicken Muffin or Sausage McMuffin paired with a cup of coffee, for only $3. Only available during breakfast hours at restaurants.

A seasonal menu item, Spicy Chicken Mcnuggets are available in boxes of 6, 9 and 20 or as part of a Happy Sharing Box.

Enjoy your favourite McSpicy Extra Value Meal (includes a small drink and medium fries) for a new and lower price of just $6.

Get a box of 6-piece of Spicy McNuggets for free with promo code NEWNUG6. For first-time users of McDelivery only, valid from now till August 2, 2020.

Ordering McDelivery? From now till July 15, 2020, use these promo codes when making payment for free sides and desserts. Use promo code GDMORNHB to get a free hashbrown with your order. Only for orders made between 7am to 10:45am, minimum spend of $14 required. Use promo code LFRIES07 to get a free large fries with your order. Only for orders made between 12pm to 11:30pm, minimum spend of $14 required. Use promo code OREOMF4U to get a free Oreo McFlurry with your order. Only for orders made between 12pm to 11:30pm, minimum spend of $19 required.

Enjoy 2 Cinnamon Melts for the price of 1 when you place your order using My McDonald's mobile app! Limited redemptions available at selected McCafe counters. Valid from now till July 22, 2020.

How much does a McDonald's Extra Value Meal cost now?

No, you're not wrong. Over the years, their prices have increased considerably. Remember not so long ago, double cheeseburgers would come for a mere $2?

Fast forward to 2020, a regular cheeseburger on McDelivery costs $3.20 - almost twice the price!

Apart from the overall price increase, how much each meal costs also depends on whether you are ordering at a restaurant or on McDelivery. At restaurants, you will still find the budget-friendly $5 McChicken and Filet-O-Fish Extra Value Meals hidden behind main menu items.

For those ordering on McDelivery, the cheapest meal you can find is a McChicken Extra Value Meal, which is priced at $5.95 and the most expensive, an Angus BLT Extra Value Meal, which would set you back by a whopping $9.80. Oh, and this doesn't even include the $4.00 delivery charge.

Are there any other ways to save on my McDonald's order?

You can save on your next McDonald's order with My McDonald's mobile app or placing your order on GrabFood and paying for your order with the right credit card.

My McDonald's mobile app

Download the My McDonald's mobile app and register for an account to get access to special in-store deals and promotions. Some of these special deals include Coca-Cola (S) for $1, fries (S) for $1 and a Filet-O-Fish burger for just $2!

McDonald's x GrabFood

GrabFood has its own set of monthly promo codes that gives you a discount on your entire bill. Your savings could range from $3 to $8, depending on your user type (new or existing) and how much your total bill is.

While you are ordering up a storm on McDonald's, don't forget to swipe it on the right card to make your money work harder for you.

Every dollar spent on the right card can go into earning air miles, points or cashback that can be used to offset your next Happy Meal!

