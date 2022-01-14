The latest must-have sneakers are part of the new Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection

Move over, Superstars. Following a big push last year by Adidas, the must-have sneaker by the sports and lifestyle giant right now is the Forum.

A basketball sneaker that was first launched in 1984, the Adidas Originals Forum’s latest incarnation comes via Adidas’ ongoing collaboration with Prada. Since the partnership was launched in Nov 2019, the sneakers that have emerged include new iterations of the Adidas Superstar and the sneakers worn by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team.

Today, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection launches in Prada stores and online at prada.com and adidas.com/prada.

As the name suggests, what distinguishes the collection is the use of Re-Nylon, Prada’s signature textile created from the recycling of plastic waste from oceans as well as textile fibre waste. The launch also marks Prada’s total move from virgin nylon to Re-Nylon, which can be purified and recycled indefinitely with no degradation in quality.

PHOTO: Adidas

Including footwear, ready-to-wear and bags, Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon is the most comprehensive range since the the two brands started their collaboration. Available in High and Low silhouettes, the new sneakers come in monochromatic colourways in black or white.

(Our favourite: The all-white Forum High.) Aside from the use of Re-Nylon, they also feature leather forefoot overlays and Three Stripes detailing. A fun feature to these “Pradidas” designs are removable mini-pouch attachments featuring Prada’s enamelled metal triangle.

PHOTO: Adidas

Perfect for the elevated athleisure moment that continues unabated, the ready-to-wear collection includes sporty numbers like a tracksuit, track coat, sweater, hooded jacket and bucket hat. Keeping to the mininmalist palette, the designs come in black with white stripes, or white with black stripes.

PHOTO: Adidas

Rounding off the collection, unsurprisingly, are bags. The six designs comprise three larger options — a travel bag, backpack and shopping bag — and three smaller ones, including a belt bag and a bandoleer shoulder bag. Stripped down, sleek and refined, it’s a collection that feels right for the times.

This article was first published in The Peak.