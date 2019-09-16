The latest trend in sun protection is the most convenient and least messy one ever

We’re all familiar with sunscreens. Or sun block, however you want to call them. These come in liquid or cream formulation that we apply right after our morning skincare routine and before our makeup. 

But if you’re like me and you hate getting your fingers dirty after applying sunscreen — not to mention that weird combination of having a powdery yet oily feeling on your fingers — then sun sticks is the latest beauty trend that you’ve got to hop on. 

Sun sticks tend to go on clear and do not leave a strange white or purplish cast on the face. They’re easy to apply — just swipe on and go — and are generally fuss-free.

Moreover, sun sticks’ biggest advantage is they are super portable. Usually in a roll-up deodorant style packaging or smaller, you can throw one in your purse and touch up on the go (after all, you’re advised to reapply sunscreen every two hours). And yes, they’re made to be applied either under or over makeup. 

Below, our favourites to purchase at the moment:

1. SHISEIDO GLOBAL SUNCARE CLEAR STICK UV PROTECTOR, $38 FROM SHISEIDO COUNTERS AND SEPHORA

Made with Shiseido’s WetForce technology that provides greater UV protection when it comes into contact with water or sweat, this sun stick is perfect for those who do a lot of water sports. 

2. SUPERGOOP! 100% MINERAL SUNSCREEN STICK SPF 45, $35 FROM SEPHORA

As the name implies, this Supergoop sunscreen uses zinc oxide as its physical filter against ultraviolet rays. As such it might leave a hint of white cast on the skin. It is also enriched with avocado oil and chia seed oil to nourish and replenish. 

3. LANEIGE AIR LIGHT SUN STICK SPF 50+ PA++++, $30 FROM LANEIGE STORES AND SEPHORA

This Laneige sun stick is made with a combination of hydrating xylitol, moisturising rosehip oil and a blend of oil balancing powders, making it useful for people with combination skin types. 

4. FRESH SUGAR SPORT TREATMENT SUNSCREEN SPF 30, $38 FROM FRESH COUNTERS AND SEPHORA

Smaller than the other sun sticks shown here, this portable Fresh sun stick can easily fit into any clutch bag and be readily available when you need to touch-up your sun protection on the go. 

5. AHC NATURAL PERFECTION FRESH SUN STICK SPF50 PA++++, $34.50 FROM LAZADA

Hawaiian deep sea water, Tahiti vanilla extract and nymphea alba flower extract are used in this AHC sun stick, which means the sunscreen is also able to hydrate and soothe, on top of providing sun coverage.

According to the K-beauty label, just one or two swipes per area is enough, and it can be used to replace your regular sunscreen as well as to provide touch-ups on the go.

This article was first published in Her World Online .

