The launch of the all new Honda Jazz in Singapore

The new fourth generation Honda Jazz was officially unveiled in Singapore by Kah Motor on 28 January, during a virtual launch event.

The all new Honda Jazz is the first model offered with an e: HEV hybrid powertrain, and it has been well-received in Singapore so far. According to Kah Motor, around 60 per cent to 70 per cent of customers have opted for the Hybrid model since pre-launch bookings started earlier this month.

The e: HEV system is newly developed for the Jazz, comprising two electric motors, a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and a fixed gear transmission. The hybrid powertrain delivers a combined system output of 124bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Three drives modes are available, with the car intelligently and automatically toggling between the modes to balance efficiency and performance. In EV Drive, the battery supplies power to the electric propulsion motor directly, which is used to drive the front wheels.

PHOTO: Honda

In Hybrid Drive, the petrol engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn supplies power to the electric propulsion motor. In Engine Drive, the petrol engine sends power directly to the wheels.

Alongside the new e: HEV variants, two petrol variants are also offered - the 1.5 Base and 1.5 Home. Both feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque.

The new Jazz features a brand new design, with smooth contours following a short nose, sweeping A-pillars and a long roofline. Honda has focused on a new design philosophy, 'Yoo no bi', which emphasises simplicity and beauty in everyday items.

The A-pillars have been made much slimmer to provide significantly improved visibility.

PHOTO: Honda

The 'Yoo no bi' philosophy also continues in the cabin, with a clean, minimalist and ergonomic design, and features a combination of durable materials and contemporary soft-touch surfaces.

The Jazz's retains its hallmark versatility thanks to the rear ULTRA seat configration, allowing fold-flat and flip-up seat flexibility to accomodate cargo of different shapes and sizes. A wider tailgate opening also makes boot access easier than ever.

The Jazz also features a 9.0-inch touchscreen display with smartphone mirroring, enabled by Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

PHOTO: Honda

Mechanically, the Jazz now uses more higher tensile strength steel, reducing weight and improving overall safety performance.

The reworked suspension also means that the Jazz is more agile and responsive to drive, while still having enhanced ride composure, further optimised by Honda's Agile Handling Assist system. Thicker glass and additional sound-absorbing materials also contribute to a 10 per cent reduction in noise intrusion to the cabin.

The new Honda Jazz e: HEV model also receives a range of new Honda Sensing technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Road Departure Mitigation System.

Viewings of the Honda Jazz Home and Jazz e: HEV are available at Kah Motor's Alexandra and Ubi showrooms respectively.

​​​PHOTO: Honda

The all new Jazz comes with an exclusive five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year hybrid battery warranty offered by Kah Motor.

The Jazz Hybrid falls into the VES Band A2, and receives a $15,000 rebate, while the two other petrol variants are in Band B, and thus do not receive any rebates. The Open Market Value of the Hybrid model is around $25,000, while the Home and Base models are under $20,000.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.