'Thanks to your CDC vouchers': Diner tells PM Wong he only ordered fish at hawker centre because of scheme

What have you "treated" yourself to using CDC vouchers?

For one Singaporean, it was an extra plate of steamed fish to go with his bak kut teh meal.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's channel on Thursday (June 25), the PM can be seen approaching the diner alongside Jurong Central SMC MP Xie Yao Quan at Yuhua Place Market and Hawker Centre.

"Do a lot of people like to eat this bak kut teh and steamed fish?" PM Wong asked, to which the diner promptly stood up and responded: "Thanks to the CDC vouchers," as the PM sat down next to him.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lawrencewongst/video/7655172918984412437[/embed]

"We only got fish because we used the CDC vouchers. If not, we would have ordered the bak kut teh only," the diner continued.

"That's great!" the PM responded, adding that it was a "win-win situation" that benefitted both the diner and the business of the stall he patronised.

Said PM Wong: "Now not only do you have fish to eat, they also have business."

The stall that they ordered the meal from was Hua Xing Bak Kut Teh — a popular Michelin Guide-featured spot in the area known for its peppery bak kut teh, or pork rib soup.

A netizen pointed out in the comments section that the stall had always seen good business, and that the fish was "always sold out by 12pm".

As their conversation went on, the diner told PM Wong that they had travelled from Punggol just for the bak kut teh, to which he replied with surprise: "Wow, so far from here?"

"You know how good this bak kut teh is all the way from Punggol?" he asked, adding that the diner really "knew how to enjoy" things.

The interaction ended with the diner thanking the PM for the CDC vouchers again.

CDC vouchers, or Community Development Council vouchers, are government-issued digital credits introduced to help Singapore households manage cost of living and to support local businesses.

The vouchers are usually dispersed in periodic tranches to every household with at least one Singapore citizen and split into two categories: half for supermarkets and half for hawker centres and local merchants.

The latest distribution started earlier this month on June 11, where eligible households could claim $500 worth of CDC vouchers.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com