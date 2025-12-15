That's my jam: PM Wong shares his top artists for Spotify Wrapped 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, many of us have been looking back at what we have done over the past year.

This includes checking out our Spotify Wrapped results and sharing them on social media.

Among those who have done this is Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who shared his top five artists for 2025 in a Facebook post on Dec 12.

The number one spot went to iconic Australian rock band AC/DC, while British rock band Oasis and American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison took second and third place respectively.

Rounding off the list are Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers and American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Looks like PM Wong has been rocking out even more this year, but remains a big fan of Roy Orbison's ballads. The musician was his top artist for last year's Spotify Wrapped.

Some netizens were impressed with the prime minister's taste in music, with one commenting: "Great selection, sir! Many of us can relate to these great bands, especially those who grew up in the golden era of classic to modern rock."

"Love that our PM is so cool. Very proud Singaporean here," said another.

One comment read: "The Rockstar PM!"

Multiple comments also asked PM Wong to bring Oasis to Singapore for a concert, since he himself is a fan.

It is no surprise that PM Wong loves music, as he has been playing the guitar for over 40 years and has posted videos of himself playing various songs.

One popular cover was his 2023 rendition of Taylor Swift's Love Story, which he posted in celebration of Teachers' Day.

[[nid:712401]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com