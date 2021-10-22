Lazada is giving away a million-dollar condominium during 11.11

What do you think of when you hear "giveaway"? Tokens, knick-knacks, paraphernalia, occasional decent stuff, Oprah giving away new cars?

For this 11.11, Lazada outdoes all of that, and will be hosting the biggest giveaway ever for 11.11 in Singapore. Lazada will be is giving away a one-bedroom condominium unit at Normanton Park, which is valued at $1,000,000.

Yes, really.

Co-sponsored by PropNex, Singapore's largest homegrown real estate agency, buyers can increase their chances of snagging this million-dollar prize by purchasing the PropNex Edition of Monopoly.

The game is specially designed with Singapore real estate rules in mind and each game lasts for just an hour, reflecting the fast-paced local lifestyle.

This is probably the most effective way to promote a board game. Buy the game, stand a chance to win an apartment unit.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Details about the giveaway will be announced through TV, radio, out-of-home advertising, social media, and more.

After all, if someone asks "Do you want to win a condo?" that can be very difficult to believe. We're not even sure that we're not dreaming currently.

As more details for the giveaway are revealed, shoppers will find out how they can gain more chances to win by collecting up to 34 golden keys through a series of missions, games, and more.

Find out and remain updated about this epic giveaway here (only works if you're on mobile and have the Lazada app installed).

Seriously, our jaws are so completely and utterly dropped.

ALSO READ: Nintendo opens official stores on Lazada and Shopee from Oct, Switch OLED pre-orders are live

This article was first published in Geek Culture.