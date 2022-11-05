What type of 11.11 shopper you are, based on your astrological element

Unarguably the biggest annual 11.11 sale is only a few sleeps away.

Think insane markdowns, daily flash deals, and jaw-dropping giveaways. I'm sure the shopaholics among us are already armed with several vouchers and ready to cart out.

But not all shoppers are built the same. From impulsive shoppers with more than 100 items in their carts to those who meticulously compare between multiple platforms to sniff out the best deals, you've probably seen them all.

Being astrology enthusiasts, we have laid out four types of shoppers based on the different astrological elements, and the best tips for each shopper.

We are no experts, but we've done the necessary research. Try spotting yourself, and see what the stars and planets say about your shopping style.

1. Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Bold, courageous, and passionate, you are the embodiment of fire. During sale season, you are likely to impulsively add items to your cart and buy things on a whim. You're also not afraid to splurge and treat yourself to one too many shopping sprees.

This 11.11 is your chance to indulge in one of the biggest shopping sprees ever. E-commerce platform Lazada is set to hold their massive storewide flash sales with discounts of up to 90 per cent off.

On Nov 11, flash sales for some 360 brands will be spread across two time slots on Lazada. Brands such as Dyson, Nike, Taobao, and Lego will be featured from 12am to 2am, while brands like New Balance, SK-II, Make Up For Ever and Baseus will be on sale from 12pm to 2pm.

PHOTO: Lazada

Fire signs are also known to be risk-takers. Why not live life on the edge and opt for one of Lazada's surprise boxes? Available only on Nov 11, more than 300 surprise boxes will be on sale, featuring brands such as Estee Lauder, Walch, Zenyum, Chow Sang Sang, Lion, Mothercare, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, and New Moon.

These boxes will be available in four price tiers – pay $11 for products worth $50, $29 worth $100, $49 worth $150, and $79 worth $200 – with the first batch of boxes released between 12am and 8am, and every two hours thereafter.

As fire signs, you're never one to shy away from challenges. From now till Nov 10, participate in the Add to Cart Challenge and stand a chance to win a $111 Lazada voucher.

There are three easy ways to join the challenge: add three items to your cart, reach level 15 on Lazzie Star or share the game with three friends. Upon completing any of the tasks, click 'redeem voucher' to see if you're one of the 11 lucky winners.

Shoppers are welcome to complete all three tasks to maximise your chances of winning so don't miss out on this opportunity!

2. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

As your element suggests, you are a down-to-earth, practical, and grounded individual. Coupled with your tendency to value possessions that will last and are worth the money, you might be the most meticulous shopper out of all the elements.

Weeks ahead of the 11.11 sale, you have probably researched all the products you've been eyeing and know how to get the most bang for your buck. In times of rising inflation and the looming GST hike, your attention to detail and thrifty nature couldn't have been handier.

With Lazada's pre-sale activities happening from now till Nov 10, enjoy greater savings by sparing little to no effort.

For starters, simply login to the app and collect the daily Lazada Bonus. With the accumulated Lazada Bonus, you can redeem an additional $4 off every $40 or $12 off every $200 (depending on the product), for products with the Lazada Bonus badge during 11.11.

PHOTO: Lazada

Lazada is also rolling out special discounts of up to 75 per cent off for more than 300 exclusive deals. Simply place a nine per cent deposit to chope these presale items from now till Nov 10, and make the balance payment on Nov 11. With over 60 brands including Estee Lauder, Lancome, and Shiseido, these pre-sale promotions are a steal.

PHOTO: Lazada

When checking out your cart, save more by stacking up to five discount vouchers – Lazada Bonus, seller-, platform-, bank-, and free shipping vouchers.

These vouchers can be collected on both the specific product pages, as well as the main Vouchers page, accessible via the main page of the Lazada app. Although we're sure you earth signs have already started collecting these vouchers.

PHOTO: Lazada

For the ever-sensible earth signs, this 11.11 sale is also your chance to stock up on all your household essentials. Be it cooking oil or dishwashing liquid, make your purchases easily via Lazada's online grocery stores Laz Mama Shop and RedMart – both accessible from the main page of the app.

Enjoy free delivery by spending $40 on Laz Mama Shop or $60 on RedMart. P.S. Lazada vouchers can be used on Laz Mama Shop as well!

3. Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

It may look like your head's always in the clouds, but we know you're just busy digesting all the information in there. As someone who is naturally intellectual and curious, you easily process complex ideas and always have something interesting to add.

When it comes to online shopping, you are usually the first to have dibs on all the best discounts and will share these nuggets of information with your friends and family.

Continue to show your love by sharing unique experiences with your friends and family during sales season. This 11.11, Lazada will have exclusive deals for movie tickets, festival tickets, and even staycation and cruise packages.

PHOTO: Pexels

Tickets to Don't Let Daddy Know, an EDM festival, and New Year's Eve countdown concert, will be on sale for only $11 each – an insane 93 per cent markdown – while a staycation package for two at Changi Cove Singapore will be priced at $118 (U.P. $160).

While you're at it, impress your loved ones by letting them know of other perks offered by Lazada this 11.11.

If they are shopping on the platform, Lazada's Race to Year End Giveaway is something they wouldn't want to miss. From now till Dec 31, shoppers can collect heartgrams by completing various tasks such as daily missions, making purchases, and playing LazGames.

PHOTO: Lazada

All shoppers with heartgrams will automatically be enrolled in a weekly Saturday lucky draw starting Nov 12, boasting prizes such as a Prism+ Q65-QE 4K Android TV and Symphony Soundbar, and a five-night cruise by Genting Dream. The grand lucky draw will take place on Jan 6 and one lucky winner will be walking away with a Tesla Model 3.

PHOTO: Lazada

4. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Some may call you a softie, while others say you're sensitive. As a water sign, you feel deeply and are very in touch with your emotions.

As someone who relies naturally on your intuition, you are driven by your emotions when shopping and often find yourself drawn to products that connect with you.

Take the 11.11 sale as an opportunity to purchase any big-ticket items that you've had your heart set on for the longest time. Whether it's an Osim DIY Massage Chair for a relaxing back and leg massage after a long day of work, or Kiehl's Calendula Bundle Set for a soothing home facial, give yourself the retail therapy you deserve.

PHOTOS: Kiehl's, Osim

Compared to other astrological elements, you also tend to value experiences more, especially if they stir up certain emotions within you. Lucky for you, Lazada offers these experiences at a fraction of their usual price this 11.11.

Jio a friend for a three-night cruise to Penang on the Royal Caribbean at only $888 (U.P. $1776), or treat yourself to a solo movie date at any Golden Village cinema for only $8.55 (U.P. $10.50).

Alternatively, check out Lazada's various food deals – all foodies should know that a hearty meal goes a long way. Deals include Blanco Court Beef Noodles' 1111 Surprise Box ($11), consisting of three bowls of beef noodles, three sides, and three desserts, or discount vouchers from Heavenly Wang, Milksha and Yole SG.

Destined to shop till you drop?

No matter what astrological element or type of shopper you are, one thing's for sure, shopping is in the stars this Nov 11.

Head to Lazada's website or simply download the app to check out all the participating brands and exclusive deals this 11.11. More exciting promotions are in store – including the chance to cart out for free on 11.11 – so wait no more and get your shopping carts ready!

