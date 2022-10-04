Lazy to buy 'cai fan': Singapore man reveals why he gave up on his Thai amulet said to contain spirit of dead baby

Curiosity killed the cat. Well, not in this case.

In the case of Melvin Wong, his curiosity led him down the path of Thai black magic.

Speaking with AsiaOne, the 25-year-old barista openly shares his experiences of delving into the world of Thai amulets.

As odd as it sounds, 'cai fan' (economy rice) and a fizzy drink played a role in his short one-year stint as a Thai amulet owner.

Melvin recalls how watching a Thai horror flick in 2016 set the ball rolling for him to have his first 'child'. It was then that he learned of the kuman thong (or baby amulet).

For luck, health or...?

For those less acquainted, the kuman thong is a household deity in Thai folklore. It is believed to bring luck and fortune to the owner if properly revered.

If that hasn't got the goosebumps going, there is a belief that these baby amulets are sometimes made from the body parts of dead babies.

Melvin admits that anything to do with black magic will naturally pique his interest.

"I googled about it [the kuman thong] then it just so happened that my friend deals with all this so I asked him [about the possibility of owning one]," he says.

But it seems like owning a kuman thong is more than a simple transaction.

While Melvin's friend claimed that he could help, he'd have to first "ask his master" if Melvin would be a suitable kuman thong owner.

"If someone is not suitable [to be an owner], should anything happen, the side effect will be on them," Melvin shares.

He did not go into details as to what the requirements are to be a kuman thong owner.

All Melvin knew is he passed that test and soon enough, he and his buddy were headed to Malaysia to meet the master.

Road trip up north

This meeting with the master occurred in an "ulu (remote) area in the forest".

Melvin has no recollection of the exact location but what he did recall was his friend driving from Singapore to Malaysia.

He was sleeping in the passenger seat throughout the trip.

"When I woke up, it was like what you see in a movie. Mist all around, trees, raindrops and animals".

Melvin describes his meeting with the master as a consultation. The master asked why he wanted a kuman thong and for Melvin, it was never about luck or fortune.

"Mine was only [for] protection. Just try try lor [sic]. I'm on the road daily [so] mine is not in case someone hurts me, it's more to keep me safe."

The kuman thong master recommended him a $200 amulet that was "seven to eight years" old and "easy to take care of".

Economy rice and Fanta Red combo

Offerings for Melvin's Kuman Thong.

​​​​​PHOTO: Melvin Wong

It did not take long for the kuman thong to start playing around with its owner. The first night was eventful, to say the least.

As Melvin was waiting for the lift, he heard "wet footsteps running" from behind. He took a turn but no one was around.

Not long after, the sound of an access card beep went off, suggesting someone was entering the area. But again, no one appeared.

Once home, his heater button would go on and off when he was in the toilet.

"Sometimes you can hear someone laugh but no one [else is] home."

All this had Melvin's pious mother feeling terrified. But apart from some nagging, the family did not stop him from building a small altar in the living room to house the kuman thong.

According to Melvin, kuman thong owners are told that it is "best not to" eat beef. They are also expected to not do bad things to others. Of the two, it's clear which was a struggle for Melvin.

"I like to eat beef so I just say sorry, I need to eat," he admits while chuckling.

Other than these rules, an owner has to take care of their kuman thong, something Melvin found a chore.

He'd have to prepare food, water and a black candle every week. Supposedly, burning a black candle would rejuvenate the amulet's powers.

"Every Thursday, I'd buy 'cai fan' and a can drink. The best was Fanta Red because it represents blood," Melvin says.

After a year, he found it too much of a hassle and returned the kuman thong back to the master.

Did owning a kuman thong change his life?

One of Melvin's two traditional Thai tattoos.

PHOTO: Melvin Wong

Owning a kuman thong for Melvin was all about additional safety. So returning it might potentially backfire, right?

"Honestly, no. My life went on," he replies bluntly.

In fact, Melvin did not really feel a sense of added protection when he owned it either.

While he admits strange moments did happen while he owned the amulet, Melvin "doesn't think so much about it".

Maybe it shouldn't be too surprising that Melvin was keen on owning a kuman thong back then. After all, he has long been interested in Thai culture in general.

When he was 17, Melvin got his first sak yant tattoo. Much like a kuman thong, it is believed that sak yant offers protection to those that bear it.

This design, known as paed tidt, is made up of eight points of the sun. It symbolises the eight directions of the universe while the kata in the middle is said to protect one on their travels.

