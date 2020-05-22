Learn how to upcycle your clothes from these 5 YouTubers

No matter how determined you are to purge your closet, there’s bound to be a few pieces that you can’t bring yourself to throw out. Instead of holding on to those pieces solely for sentimental value, make them relevant and wearable again by upcycling them.
Here are some of our favourite Youtube channels with trendy and easy-to-follow upcycling (also known as thrift flipping when performed on thrifted items) tutorials.
1) WithWendy
We’ll be honest, some of Wendy’s upcycling tutorials require a decent skill level on the sewing machine. But the Canadian Youtuber also has plenty of easy upcycling projects such as this tie-dye one, which only requires fabric dye.
2) BlueprintDIY
Even if DIY fashion isn’t your thing, it’s magical watching someone transform an oversized men’s shirts into a dressy IG-worthy top with absolutely no sewing.
3) The Lineup
We love how Swedish Youtuber Julia Dang’s upcycling tutorials typically involve minimal or no sewing, and shows you nifty ways to nab that Scandi-chic aesthetic.
4) Coolirpa
Coolirpa (aka April) has been running “Thrifted Transformations” on YouTube for eight years now, a series where she documents in detail how she turns frumpy thrift store buys into trendy pieces. If you’ve been looking to polish your sewing chops, you might be able to pick up a thing or two.
5) JENerationDIY
Embroidery is having a moment. Particularly dainty abstract ones which seem worth a try (you could always unpick the threads and reverse any damage) now that we have all this time at home. Apart from upcycling tutorials, JENerationDIY also makes plenty of home decor DIYs and music covers. Talk about all-rounded.
This article was first published in Her World Online.