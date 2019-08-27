Learn these hair tricks to make your face appear smaller and slimmer

FRAME YOUR FACE

PHOTO: Instagram/imjennim

The things women will do to look good. We suffer the indignity of waist trainers, the pain of an intense workout, and the misery of a diet overhaul.

But these don’t reap results overnight – there are times where we wish we could drop a couple of kilos instantly, whether for a big date, a wedding photo shoot or an important work event. There isn’t yet a magic pill or formula to give us overnight slimness but there are certain things you can do with your hair to slim down your face instantly.

1. GO LONG

PHOTO: Instagram/sora_pppp

If you’re unsure whether to go for a longer, flowing style or a short, edgy bob, keep in mind that going long helps to elongate your face, which slims it instantly. If you have a round face, remember not to keep your hair pin straight and instead, go for gentle, beachy waves that create volume.

2. TRY AN ASYMMETRICAL BOB

PHOTO: Instagram/khloekardashian

If you really like bobs, ask your hairstylist for an asymmetrical one. A bob that’s cut shorter in the back and longer in the front, makes your face look thinner. Keep a center part as well, as the way it falls down the side of your face will elongate it too.

3. TRY OMBRE COLOUR

PHOTO: Instagram/blakelively

You can probably guess that darker hair makes your face look thinner but did you know that a strategically-coloured ombre ’do works even better? Having darker roots with lighter tips makes for less upkeep – and makes your face look less round. This trick works best with deeper, brunette shades.

4. KEEP YOUR HAIR HIGHER AT THE CROWN

PHOTO: Instagram/jessicawang

Adding slight volume in the crown creates an instantly slimmer face. You can achieve this by either going for a trendy half top-knot, or back combing the hair at the crown, finishing with some hair spray to create volume. Keep the rest of your hair smooth for a sleek, office-appropriate look.

5. COLOUR YOUR HAIR DARKER AROUND YOUR FACE

PHOTO: Instagram/ireneisgood

Lighter tones open up the face so avoid highlights that frame the face, as this causes it to appear wider. Darker tones are more slimming so keep the hair around your face a shade or two darker.

Ask your stylist for lowlights around your face, and ask for highlights near the crown to draw attention away from the sides of the face.

6. OPT FOR A HIGH PONYTAIL

PHOTO: Instagram/ponysmakeup

This easy do allows you to achieve a slimmer face without having to fuss around with hair dyes. However, stay away from the slicked-back Ariana Grande ponytail as it exaggerate rounded features. Opt for a gently, teased style and a slight side part, and free a lock or two so it frames your face.

7. TOP KNOT

PHOTO: Instagram/bellahadid

The higher the knot, the slimmer your face will look. A voluminous topknot creates a vertical illusion, which lengthens your face and slims it down instantly.

If you struggle with topknots, buy one of those hair doughnuts that allow you to create the perfect bun instantly. Spritz with hairspray to keep flyaways in place and tease the bun to create even more volume.

8. DO A BEACH-CHIC SIDE BRAID

PHOTO: Instagram/wendyslookbook

Embrace your inner beach goddess and try a side braid with volume at the roots. This slims your face as the extra volume at the crown elongates the face, while the braid creates the illusion of length.

To create the hairstyle, use a root-lift spray at the crown and back comb gently. Next, use a sea salt spray from mid-shaft to the ends, to build texture and volume. After braiding your hair, gently tug at the loops of the braid to loosen it. Finish with a hairspray to keep everything in place.

This article was first published in Her World .