Leasing or renting: Which is the way to go in Singapore?

With the costs of owning a car in Singapore being as high as they are, it makes little financial sense to buy a car if you're not going you use it every day. Thankfully those that only have an occasional need for a car now have plenty of options to choose from.



Want to know the differences between the options available? Read on to find out!

Renting

Renting The most traditional option for short-term motoring, renting remains the ideal option for those looking for a car just for the weekend or a short blast into Malaysia.

Looking for a car just for the occasional blast into Malaysia? A rental will suit you better.

If you only need a car on rare occasions, renting would be your best option as it allows you to get behind the wheel car while only paying for the selected few days that you actually use the car.

Looking for a car rental in Singapore? Popular local rental firm Hertz offers the Ford Focus at just $105 for a single-day rental, while Sixt offers the Honda Fit from $129, although their per-day prices do drop if you rent for a longer period.





Renting may cost more per day than the next option available below, but the upshot is that you get away from all the maintenance work necessary for the car. Renting also means that you will not have to waste time cleaning up the car, as long as it is returned in a reasonable condition of course. Additionally, there are many authorised dealers that also rent out cars. If you're looking to rent a car from a specific marque, there could be no easier option. Find out more here





Typical rental businesses also operate out of a brick-and-mortar shop, so you will need to arrange for transportation to and from their store when collecting and returning the car. However, for an additional fee, some rental firms will offer an additional pick-up and return service.



You will, however, need to pay for the fuel you use, so make sure you make a detour to the pumps before you return the car, as some places will add a fuel surcharge if the car is returned with less fuel than when collected. Typical rental businesses also operate out of a brick-and-mortar shop, so you will need to arrange for transportation to and from their store when collecting and returning the car. However, for an additional fee, some rental firms will offer an additional pick-up and return service. If however, you're looking for a car to drive for a few hours instead of a few days at a time, there's also the option of car sharing! Be sure to check out our article on the latest car sharing rates here