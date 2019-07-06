Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?

Tragedy of kids who died after falling from their home has struck again. In the latest case on June 4, a six-year-old girl plummeted 11 storeys down to the bottom of her HDB block at Ang Mo Kio.

According to The Straits Times, a maid who lives in the opposite block said she heard the girl crying for her father about two hours before her fall.

The maid, who gave her name only as Letecia, said: "She was crying for about 10 minutes at about 3pm. I could see her from the kitchen."

She added that the window grilles in the kitchen were open.

About an hour later, Ms Letecia, 53, heard the girl's cries again and saw her looking out of the kitchen window, seemingly in search of her father.

The cries were heard again after 5pm when Ms Letecia was preparing dinner.

This time, there was a loud sound before the cries suddenly stopped.