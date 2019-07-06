Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

Tragedy of kids who died after falling from their home has struck again. In the latest case on June 4, a six-year-old girl plummeted 11 storeys down to the bottom of her HDB block at Ang Mo Kio.

According to The Straits Times, a maid who lives in the opposite block said she heard the girl crying for her father about two hours before her fall.

The maid, who gave her name only as Letecia, said: "She was crying for about 10 minutes at about 3pm. I could see her from the kitchen."

She added that the window grilles in the kitchen were open.

About an hour later, Ms Letecia, 53, heard the girl's cries again and saw her looking out of the kitchen window, seemingly in search of her father.

The cries were heard again after 5pm when Ms Letecia was preparing dinner.

This time, there was a loud sound before the cries suddenly stopped.

When she looked out of the window, the girl was lying motionless on the ground, she said.

It lead us to question: At what age is it appropriate for kids to be left alone at home?

Dr Lim Boon Leng says "it is difficult to define a specific age as children vary in their development and maturity. "

While he would not leave any child under the age of 10 alone ever, he also feels that "beyond 10 years old, it becomes controversial."

"As each child is different, it will be best for parents to understand their child's temperament, maturity level and his propensity towards being impulsive to determine if their child can be safely left alone at home," says the psychiatrist at Gleneagles Hospital.

Child psychologist Dr Richard C. Woolfson says that by the time your child reaches the primary-school age, he would be reasonably independent and self-confident.

Still, leaving your child home alone is potentially dangerous. Statistics confirm that more accidents involving kids occur at home than anywhere else - it can be a very dangerous place, especially when there is no adult around.

As a general rule, therefore, this should always be avoided when possible, even if only for a few minutes.

WHEN IT CAN'T BE AVOIDED

There may be times when leaving your child on his own is absolutely necessary because you simply can't be in two places at once. Perhaps because you have to collect something from the nearby shops quickly or because your regular child minder is a few minutes late but you have to rush off for an appointment.

While the act of leaving your child home alone is not a crime, Dr Lim adds that there are tips that every parents should keep in mind.

"Firstly, never take safety for granted. Look into safety features such as locking the window grilles," he emphasises.

Dr Lim adds that parents should also "make sure that they are contactable so the child can reach you immediately if he becomes frightened or has any needs.

Having a good relationship with your neighbours is important. They can keep a lookout for your child, who can also approach them should any emergencies or needs arise.

Here are more suggestions from Dr Woolfson, if you find yourself under pressure to leave your kid alone at home.

KEEP ALL HOME-ALONE EPISODES AS SHORT AND AS INFREQUENT AS POSSIBLE

Don't get into the habit of leaving him alone at home; you should do so only when you have an unavoidable emergency. And if you do go out, leaving your child in the house with no one else there, you should come back as quickly as you can.

TELL YOUR CHILD WHERE YOU WILL BE

Make sure he knows exactly where you are going during those few minutes as this will make him feel more confident that he can cope on his own. Knowing your exact location reassures your child and reduces uncertainty for him. Once you have left, only go to that specific place, and nowhere else.

SPECIFY THE TIME OF YOUR RETURN

Watch
Photo: Pixabay

Show your child on the clock exactly when you will be back. Explain that it means you will be away for only a couple of minutes and that you will be back very quickly. This also helps reassure him. Remind him again of the time of your return just before you leave the house.

SET LIMITS ON HIS BEHAVIOUR

Be very clear that he must only do what you say while you are out. Spell out that he can't, for instance, switch on anything electric, play with matches or climb up high on the furniture. At the same time, tell your child what you expect him to do while you are out, such as sitting on his chair and reading a book.

MAINTAIN COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

Telephone
Photo: Pixabay

It would be very helpful for you to stay in contact with your child while you are out, such as by using your mobile phone to speak with him on the house phone. As long as you are talking to him, chances are he wouldn't do anything that puts himself in danger.

EXPLAIN EMERGENCY RULES

Your child should be aware of what to do if an emergency arises while he is home alone. For instance, he should know how to react in the event that there is a fire, and what he should do if someone knocks at the house door while you are out. Without frightening your child, discuss some of the challenges that could arise.

This article was first published in Young Parents

More about

Children and Youth Accidents
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
PM Lee&#039;s Facebook post on 1978 Vietnam-Cambodia issue upsets both countries
PM Lee's Facebook post on 1978 Vietnam-Cambodia issue upsets both countries
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to $33m case involving Allied Tech, arrested and charged with cheating another firm
Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong, linked to $33m case involving Allied Tech, arrested and charged with cheating another firm
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success

LIFESTYLE

Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES