Guess where? SM Lee marks 14th year on social media with new photos

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has just released the latest edition of his Guess Where? series — asking Singaporeans to identify the various locations where he had taken the photos.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 20) morning, SM Lee shared several new photos to celebrate his 14th year on social media.

SM Lee wrote that these photos were taken during "walks, work visits and quiet breaks in between".

At noon, he revealed the answers via the photo captions.

The snapshots feature various locations in Singapore, such as the "Flight of Swans" sculpture at Singapore Botanic Gardens' Swan Lake, as well as Rainforest Wild Asia, where he took a photo of a Francois langur perched atop a rock during a "jalan jalan".

"The yellow spots in the background are from an outdoor climbing wall, where adventurous visitors can scale the rocks, almost like a langur," he wrote.

There are also photos from several overseas locations.

They include a close-up shot of sakura flowers "in peak bloom" during a work visit to Washington in 2022, an encounter with beaming stall owners during a visit to Gwangjang Market in Seoul in 2024, and a view from his hotel balcony when he attended France's Bastille Day Military Parade — which he likened to Singapore's National Day Parade — in 2018.

Besides the Guess Where? photos, SM Lee also shared the download links for his Telegram and WhatsApp sticker pack, adding that they had been updated by "the youngest member" of his team.

The sticker pack includes cut-outs of the Senior Minister in various poses.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com