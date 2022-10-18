Not your everyday neighbourhood: Here's where residents living around Dempsey Hill can visit on the regular

Which hood do you rep for?

It's always a scrimmage between east and west — Jurong versus Pasir Ris or Clementi against Bedok.

Residents of these estates fight tooth and nail for bragging rights but let's not overlook central areas too. There are absolute gems that often fly under the radar and residents living around Dempsey Hill can definitely attest to that.

Just a street away from Dempsey Hill sits Leedon Heights. Situated within District 10 with Farrer Road MRT just around the corner, Leedon Heights' locale is unbeatable.

Curious to find out more, I set myself on a mini-adventure around the area to see what the community has to offer.

All-inclusive haven for foodies

A croissant and latte for the first meal of the day.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you’ve visited Dempsey Hill for food, chances are that you’d be impressed by both the quality and variety on offer. That was certainly my experience!

Arriving at Dempsey Hill bright and early meant that I could justify indulging myself in some cafe nosh.

With a need for something to munch on (and some caffeine to start the day), I made Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari my first pit stop.

A pet-friendly safari-themed cafe that resembles a glamping site is an offer I simply couldn't refuse.

A one-Michelin-starred restaurant at your doorstep?

PHOTO: AsiaOne

A five-minute drive away from the cafe sits Candlenut, one of Singapore's most well-known restaurants.

This one-Michelin-starred institution serves Peranakan cuisine so think of upscale renditions of the humble kueh pie tee, chicken curry or chap chye.

While having posh food options nearby can be a plus point, it's also good to have choices at the other end of the price scale.

On days when you'd rather enjoy some local delights, the Empress Road Food Centre and Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre are options to consider.

Wanton mee or chicken rice on working days and a fine-dining spot at Dempsey Hill on the weekends.

True luxury is when you have choices, isn’t it?

Activities aplenty

Visitors having fun at the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore.

PHOTO: Facebook/Museum of Ice Cream SG

During my walk around Dempsey Hill, I noticed most businesses — be it food establishments, schools or art galleries — are housed in near-identical black and white houses.

A building that stood out from the rest was this one museum that is like no other.

Museum of Ice Cream Singapore has this bright pink colour facade that makes it hard to miss and is sure to interest those with a sweet tooth.

On top of enjoying unlimited ice cream, visitors can also play in the world-famous sprinkle pool and unicorn playground.

For a family with young children, the Museum of Ice Cream is a great way to spend some quality time with one another.

Singapore Botanic Gardens.

PHOTO: NParks

If it's a chill day out you're after, a stroll at Singapore Botanic Gardens doesn't sound too shabby.

Living our stressful lives, we can sometimes forget the value a simple walk in the park can hold.

While others may have to contend with a run-of-the-mill neighbourhood park, those living in around this area have a Unesco World Heritage Site close by — perfect for a walk after breakfast or a picnic in the evening!

Sneak peek into life at Leedon Green

Luxury living at Leedon Green.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you like what you've seen and read thus far, you might want to consider Leedon Green to be your next home.

Slated for completion by March 2024, this freehold condominium is located in Leedon Heights, at the coveted locale of District 10, within the Good Class Bungalow enclave.

Within the property itself sits seven 12-storey towers that are home to 638 apartments and Garden Villas. All this sits in a space that is more than three hectares, which is roughly five and a half football fields!

It's all about the location.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

With major districts such as Holland Village and Orchard Road within sight, it is positioned for ultimate accessibility.

Those working in the biotechnology field can enjoy close proximity to their workplace with One-North about nine minutes drive away.

If your office is in the hustle and bustle of the Central Business District, that’s no issue either as Leedon Green has easy access to major highways, so it is also just a couple of minutes' drive away.

Being this well-located and connected also brings about ease for couples with young children. Parents will definitely appreciate how close Leedon Green is to a number of good schools.

In fact, a number of blocks are within 1km of Nanyang Primary School. There are also Nanyang Kindergarten and Hwa Chong Institution within the same vicinity.

Another interesting fact about Leedon Green is that more than 70 per cent of the space is made up of communal landscape and facilities, and not simply housing units. So no worries about being ‘crammed’ with other residents.

At the showroom, what caught my attention was how functional and operation-ready the kitchen was.

Kitchen in Leedon Green showroom.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

An integrated refrigerator and washer cum dryer are provided and ready for immediate move-in — perfect for young families looking to minimise the stress of moving homes.

Fitted with kitchen cabinets from Ernestomeda and complemented by appliances from V-Zug, Leedon Green's well-equipped kitchen is perfect for those who are keen to sharpen their cooking skills.

Keen on the lifestyle of Leedon Green residents? Book an appointment now to check out what more Leedon Green has to offer.

This article was brought to you in partnership with Leedon Green.

