'Legacy of Love': Woman spends $13,000 to publish cookbook of Hakka and Nyonya dishes from late mum's recipes

Cheung Siew Li's mum Esther Lee Peh Ing may no longer be around, but her legacy lives on in the form of a book of recipes compiled by Siew Li.

The latter had spent $13,000 to publish 300 books in her mum's memory following her death in February 2022 after a battle with brain cancer. She was 87.

One hundred and eighty copies of the book were intended as gifts for relatives and friends, with the remainder donated to St Luke's Hospital for their fund-raising efforts.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Siew Li, who is the Chief Patient Officer at the National University Health System (NUHS), recounted how the idea for the book came about during dinner with her siblings. Their mum was already ill then but would still cook for the family.

"My brother asked, 'who will cook these dishes when mum is no longer around'? It was then that I decided to record my mother's recipes," said Siew Li.

Esther, who was born deaf and mute, had honed her cooking skills from staying home to take care of her younger siblings, said Siew Li.

"My grandparents had eight children and my mother was the third eldest. Because she was deaf-mute, she stayed at home to care for her siblings and learned to cook many Hakka and Nyonya dishes," said Siew Li.

'Legacy of love'

Whenever there was time, Siew Li would sit with Esther to note down the recipe and cooking methods of their favourite dishes.

And so that relatives and friends could have something to remember her by following her passing, Siew Li compiled those pages into a book.

"I hope that everyone who sees the book will remember my mother. If they manage to create a delicious dish from following the recipe, my mum will definitely be very happy."

On May 1, St Luke's hospital launched a fundraising campaign named 'Legacy of Love', featuring the cookbook.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HInURPjHZf0[/embed]

Donors who give more than $250 will be given a free copy of the book, which according to the website on Giving.sg, is available in limited quantities.

In a video for the campaign, Siew Li stated that the gesture is a way of "expressing (their) gratitude, and to give back to other patients in need".

Siew Li told Shin Min that she'd worked at St Luke's Hospital for more than 16 years and knows how they have helped many low-income patients.

Moved by parents' story

Siew Li's family history is also an inspiring testament to the grit and tenacity of her parents.

Siew Li revealed to Shin Min that her dad, who died in 2009, was from Shanghai. He had suffered a bout of meningitis when he was seven years old and lost his hearing.

"My dad came to Singapore to teach at a school for the deaf and was introduced to my mum, who stayed in Malaysia at the time," said Siew Li. The pair later married and settled down in Singapore.

As a result, Siew Li and her three older siblings are all able to communicate via sign language.

"My mum taught us to be hardworking and down-to-earth," said Siew Li, whose sister is a teacher while her two elder brothers became pilots.

"All four of us went to university," she added.

She remembered that her mother would take on jobs as a seamstress and nanny to supplement the family income.

"She taught us the importance of being independent," Siew Li shared with the Chinese daily.

Siew Li is also moved by her parents' attitude towards life. "They have never felt inferior or discouraged because of their physical problems. Instead, they bravely faced any issues head on."

