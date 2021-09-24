Legendary Tan Hock Seng Confectionery at Telok Ayer is permanently closing after being in the food scene for over 90 years

We've seen a fair share of F&B businesses shuttering this year and sadly, popular bakery Tan Hock Seng Confectionery is the next one in line to leave the scene.

According to a Facebook post uploaded on Sept 18 by netizen Carl Neo, the traditional bakery is slated to permanently close by the end of November. The reason for their closure has yet to be confirmed.

PHOTO: Facebook/Carl Neo

Located at Far East Square in Telok Ayer Street, the local business has been around for a whopping 90 years and specialises in nostalgic Hokkien pastries like beh teh saw and tau sar piah. Altogether, there are over 40 variations of traditional pastries.

This actually isn't the first time that the bakery has announced its closure either — last year, they almost shuttered in March as their lease was expiring, The Straits Times reported.

PHOTO: Facebook/Carl Neo

Currently, Tan Hock Seng Confectionery is run by third-generation owners Tan Boon Chai, 70, and his sister, Tan Siew Heoh, 72.

It has been at its present location since 2000 and the original store had humble beginnings at China Street in 1931 before moving to Upper Pickering Street for five years in the early 1990s.

Address: 86 Telok Ayer St, #01-01, Singapore 048469

