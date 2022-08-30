Legion of Racers brings live sim racing and electric go-karting to Singapore's HyperDrive Cities 2022 festival

Racing enthusiasts, it's time to hop into the driver's seat and drift your way to victory.

Esports racing team The Legion of Racers, with support from the Singapore Tourism Board, will be bringing the HyperDrive Cities (HDC) 2022 Festival to Orchard Road from Sept 23 to 25, as part of this year's Grand Prix Season Singapore.

The hybrid online-to-offline event is set to feature a regional sim racing championship that follows the inaugural E-Cities Championship held in Nov 2021, with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The top winner is guaranteed at least $3,500, while those who participate in the open-for-all community sim racing challenge get to walk away with other prizes.

Produced by the Legion of Racers team, the Orchard Road Street Circuit serves as the official track for the mini-tournament, and has been extended to add in the Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut sub-precincts.

PHOTO: HyperDrive Cities

For the casual crowd, there will be an electric go-karting experience and HDC Gameplay Stations, a motorsports-themed gameplay powered by augmented reality where participants complete the various Gamemaster challenges to earn NFTs and rare prizes, laying in store.

Closing highlights include a three-song set from Singaporean artistes RRILEY and Haneri each, as well as a final performance from DJ NashD.

The HDC 2022 Festival is set to bring more than 5,000 members of the public to *SCAPE, which will also welcome a display of a McLaren 720S sports car.

McLaren, TYCA, Next Level Racing, Logitech G, Monster Energy, and Tarmac Works have been confirmed as partners for the event.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.