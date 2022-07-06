'This is legit': Man shares 'hack' on how to redeem NS55 credits as cash from Sheng Siong ATM

The next time you're on a grocery run at Sheng Siong supermarket, you might just come back home about $100 richer.

Well, if you're a national serviceman who's eligible to receive the NS55 Recognition Package that is.

TikTok user Kpherluke shared a 'hack' on Tuesday (July 5) demonstrating how to redeem these credits as cash at Sheng Siong's Simple Teller Machine ($TM).

The 12-second clip has already amassed over 460,000 views at the time of writing.

Cash collected from Sheng Siong supermarkets is "recycled" to the $TM machines and users are then allowed to withdraw cash from their various bank accounts, according to Sheng Siong's official website.

However, it seemed like Kpherluke has unlocked a new feature of the $TM — withdrawing NS55 credits.

In the video, the TikTok user could be seen choosing the "PayNow" option at the machine and picked his preferred amount.

He then keyed in $90 before collecting the money in cash.

While this is not shown in the video, a search on the Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) website reveals that you'll have to download LifeSG app beforehand and navigate to the "benefits and support" module. There, you'll be able to select the "scan and pay" option.

Scan the QR code at the $TM, and you should be all set.

While some netizens asked Kpherluke for a more detailed tutorial, others in the comments section were thankful that he shared the hack, with one claiming "it really work [sic], I gotten [sic] my money".

Another user advised those who eanted to try it out to keep calm when redeeming these credits as the machine may not respond immediately.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kpherluke

A sharp-eyed TikTok user noticed a 20 cents convenience fee will be incurred for every PayNow transaction.

This had them thinking about what would happen should a full withdrawal of $100 be made.

Kpherluke replied that he is aware of the convenience fee and suggests others stick to the $90 withdrawal amount.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Kpherluke

A list of Sheng Siong stores with $TMs can be found here.

What is the NS55 Recognition Package?

Mindef and Ministry of Home Affairs are commemorating 55 years of National Service by giving out $100 worth of credits to eligible national servicemen, past and present.

Those eligible will receive a hardcopy letter from mid-June and an SMS notification will be sent once the credits have been disbursed from the following month onward.

What's potentially the most exciting bit is how credits can be spent at any merchant accepting payment by "Scan and Pay" via PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR — be it online or physical.

Click here to find out more about the long list of merchants, from F&B joints to giant e-commerce companies like Shopee and Amazon.

