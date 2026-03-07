Lego unveils new Technic McLaren MCL39 F1 set

Lego has revealed a new Technic McLaren MCL39 F1 set, a 1:8 scale model designed to thrill both adult builders and motorsport fans alike.

The new set takes inspiration from the McLaren MCL39 F1 that claimed both the 2025 World Constructors' and World Drivers' Championships and totals 1,675 pieces.

It comes with a functional steering and suspension system alongside a gearbox and working differential. Fans will also be able to remove the set's cover to see its V6 engine at work.

But that's not all - Lego states that the set also comes with a drag reduction system, which adjusts the set's rear spoiler when you remove its engine cover and shift into high gear.

The Lego Group is additionally said to have placed a few of these sets in secret throughout the McLaren Technology Centre to surprise the staff at McLaren when they arrived for work.

A video that captures their reactions as they explore the models and their various features is available to watch via Lego's YouTube channel.

The Lego Technic MCL39 F1 Car set is scheduled to be available for purchase from Lego Stores from March 1.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.