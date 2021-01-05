Lego's new collection lets you build your own bonsai tree or flower bouquet

You don’t need green fingers to introduce a bit of organic beauty into your home with the latest line-up from Lego.

The toymaker has launched a Botanical Collection, which lets Lego hobbyists (or older kids) tinker with modular blocks to build their own colourful bouquet or a bonsai tree to add a bit of zen in their space . Comprising two sets, they also include various elements made from plant-based plastic that are produced with sustainably sourced sugarcane.

“As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax , we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds,” says Jamie Berard, Design Lead at the Lego Group. “The customisable elements and mindful building experience will hopefully help them express their personality as their creativity blossoms.”

Lego Bonsai Tree, $79.90

PHOTO: Lego

The Lego Bonsai Tree model building kit comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect Lego stand. The 878-piece set has green leaf pieces that you can use to shape your own bonsai tree.

Lego Bonsai Tree

PHOTO: Lego

Want to switch things up or create a new look to go with the season? Swap the green for pretty pink cherry blossoms.

Look closely and you’ll even spot the mini frogs that make up each petal. The tree stands at seven inches (18cm) when completed.

Lego Flower Bouquet

PHOTO: Lego

Want to gift a loved one with flowers or create a floral centrepiece in your home that won’t wilt? Craft one with the Lego Flower Bouquet blooms.

Customise and create your own lush peonies, asters, snapdragons, poppies and daisies with the 756-piece set, which even has adjustable stems to fit in any vase. The bouquet can be designed to be over 14 inches (36cm) high.

Both sets are available at Lego stores, the Lego Official Store on Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon as well as major retailers and departmental stores in Singapore.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.