Pet-friendly cafe, fusion restaurants: Lentor Modern mall opens with over 40 stores

Looking for a new place to go this weekend?

The Lentor Modern mall is now open, GuocoLand announced on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Integrated with the Lentor MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, the mall is the only integrated mixed development in the Lentor Hills estate and has over 40 stores offering a curated mix of dining, lifestyle and essential services, said the property developer.

Anchor tenants include Cold Storage Fresh and Mulberry Learning pre-school.

F&B businesses take up the majority of the new mall, including three new-to-market concepts: Nolita, an Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Bunny's, a playful burger concept serving Tokyo-style patties, and Merle & Co, a Korean-inspired cafe serving plant-based food (and pet-friendly too).

Other highlights include Omote: Special Edition, which offers an outlet-exclusive menu focused on shareable Japanese dishes and Ssada Gimbab, one of South Korea's popular casual dining chains.

Familiar favourites such as Singaporean-style mala chain A Hot Hideout, Jew Kit Hainanese Chicken Rice, and Nan Yang Dao, which serves Malaysian cuisine, are also available at the mall.

Beyond dining, Lentor Modern mall is home to several enrichment centres, including Aspire Hub, Hua Xia Language Centre and Cristofori Music Academy, as well as lifestyle offerings such as Anytime Fitness, Healing Touch Spa and NK Hairworks.

Essential services at the mall include pharmacy and healthcare options such as Guardian, Ma Kuang TCM, Pinnacle Family Clinic and Luminous Dental, as well as Twigly's, a local convenience store brand.

"Some of the tenants are introducing new, upmarket concepts that are not commonly found in suburban malls," said Valerie Wong, managing director (asset management) of GuocoLand.

"The mall brings together daily essentials, diverse dining options, and leisure activities all under one roof, making Lentor Modern a convenient destination for everyone, especially the community living along the Thomson-East Coast Line."

